Manitowoc County, WI

A Manitowoc group has surpassed $76K in giving to local nonprofits since forming in 2021. 100+Women Who Care will meet Feb. 7 to decide its next recipient.

By Julie Ribley
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago
Heading into its third year, Manitowoc County 100+Women Who Care has raised more than $76,000.

The group has more than 100 members and continues to grow at every meeting, which enables the group to give more money after each meeting.

The goal is to keep the process simple and fun while raising needed dollars for local non-profits that directly serve our community.

Although the concept is simple (fast philanthropy in an hour), the women’s group has a big impact. The last recipient, Painted Pathways Clubhouse, received more than $11,000!

Since its first meeting May 17, 2021, this group has given funds to The Crossing of Manitowoc County, CORE Treatment Services, Grow It Forward, Lakeshore Foster Families & Friends, CASA of East Central Wisconsin, Hope House of Manitowoc County and Painting Pathways Clubhouse.

This group was created as a way for community members to donate money to help meet the needs of agencies in the most organized and efficient way possible.

The Manitowoc County 100+Women Who Care is based off a worldwide concept that started in Michigan. In 2006, Karen Dunigan, of Jackson, Michigan, was looking for a way to quickly raise $10,000 when she was made aware of a need for baby cribs for a local organization. Karen made a few phone calls to the women she knew and scheduled a meeting. During that meeting, the group raised $12,800 in one hour and Karen Dunigan founded the first 100+Women Who Care meeting.

Interesting to note, this is similar to how 100+Women Who Care started in Manitowoc County. A few women got together and came up with an initial list of women to start, and it has grown from there to more than 150 members with individual and team members.

The rules are simple: any member can nominate a non-profit that serves a need within the community. The money has to remain local. Each member or team commits to donating $100 per meeting. During the meeting, members can place the name of their nonprofit in a bag upon arrival. Three charities are drawn, and the nominating member gives a 5-minute presentation about the non-profit. After discussion, the group then votes by ballot. The majority vote receives the donation. All checks are made out directly to the agencies receiving the donation.

All the members do not attend each meeting. Therefore, following the meeting, the group’s administrators email their membership to collect the donations.

The meetings are open to everyone, but only members can participate in the discussion and voting process.

If someone is not sure if joining is right for them, they are always welcome and encouraged to attend a meeting to obverse how the care groups work. Come check it out, and stay after for networking and fellowship!

The next Manitowoc County 100+Women Who Care Meeting is Feb. 7 at Sepia Chapel 1820 Jefferson St., Two Rivers. Social begins at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting starting promptly at 6:30 p.m.

When 100 or more people come together in a room, each person becomes a powerful force for doing good work while lifting up our community. We are each strong in our own right, but together we are stronger!

Julie Ribley is co-founder of Manitowoc County 100+ Women Who Care.

