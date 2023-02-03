ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five ways to celebrate Valentine's Day on a budget

By Margaret Quamme
 3 days ago
Valentine's Day might mean a dozen roses or an adventure at a fine dining restaurant. But it doesn't have to.

For those who would rather celebrate love on a budget, the following are some of the many options available in Greater Columbus.

Slide into White Castle

The queen of budget Valentine's Day celebrations returns this year, after two years of take-out only options. White Castle once again will be offering “Valentine's Day at the Castle,” with many destinations in Greater Columbus, from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Expect hostess seating, tableside service and plenty of seasonal decorations. The meal includes sliders, sides and soft drinks, including the new “Sprite Love Castle Potion.” Those who would rather indulge at home can order the “Love Cube” meal to go. Go to whitecastle.com for more information, or to opentable.com to make reservations, which are required.

Rock 'n' roll all night

If your idea of Valentine's Day is classic rock and alcoholic beverages in pastel colors, head to Howl at the Moon, 504 N. 4th St., from 6 p.m. Feb. 10 to 2:20 a.m. Feb. 11, when the dueling piano bar hosts its “Love Rocks” party, with drink specials and giveaways. Share (or don't) a bucket of Malibu Barbie or Hot Girl Summer, or sip on a Blackberry Lemonade Moonshine Cocktail or Peanut Butter Old Fashioned, and then dance the night away. (614-568-4695, howlatthemoon.com)

Have yourself a ball

Those paired up and those emphatically not so are welcome at the 2023 Broken Hearts Masquerade Ball at the Ace of Cups, 2619 N. High St., starting at 10 p.m. Feb. 11. DJs broken boy and KevyKev will provide appropriately grim music. Don a mask of your own design or pick up one of the black masks provided at the venue. Admission: $5 at the door, cash or Venmo, 21 and up. (aceofcupsbar.com)

Go on a carriage ride

Quieter celebrations of the season of love will be taking place at Easton Town Center. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the center from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, 11 or 14, and 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Carriages pick up rider outside Zara on Gramercy Street. Rides are $10 per person, cash only, and kids younger than 15 ride free with a paying adult. Carriage rides are dependent on weather conditions. While you're at Easton, get a complimentary Valentine's photo from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10-14 at Easton's Central Park Fountain. (eastontowncenter.com)

Enjoy tea and treats to go

Mark the occasion at home with family, friends or a loved one by picking up a Valentine's Tea to Go from the Georgian Museum, 105 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12. For $20, you will get a box full of delectable goodies, many handmade and decorated with care, along with a cup of hot tea. Residents of Fairfield County can get the tea and treats delivered for $5. Pre-registration required. (fairfieldheritage.com)

