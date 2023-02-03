Want to eat ice cream for breakfast? Saturday is your day!

Don't let this weekend slip by without celebrating one of the most important yet often overlooked holidays of the year.

Well, at least, that's what your kids probably think.

It's called Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and while not a national holiday, it's absolutely a real thing.

The origins of the informal holiday date back to the 1960s, when New York housewife Florence Rappaport was stuck at home with her six children one cold, February morning. Needing a way to forestall their eventual boredom, she gave them ice cream for breakfast, according to DaysOfTheYear.com.

The following year, Rappaport's children asked her if they could have ice cream for breakfast again. To their delight, the practice became an annual family tradition.

The six children eventually grew up and had children of their own, who, according to DaysOfTheYear.com, traveled extensively throughout the world. Wherever Rappaport's grandchildren went, they shared the gospel that is having ice cream for breakfast.

Today, Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is celebrated in countries all over the world, from Germany to Namibia, according to DaysOfTheYear.com.

Celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Jeni's

On Saturday, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams stores in Columbus will unlock their doors at 9 a.m., three hours before they normally do. Maple-soaked pancakes ice cream will be available, and the first 50 Splendid Rewards members at each shop will get a free Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. A few mugs also will be available for purchase.

Patrons will have a chance to win a year-long subscription to Jeni's Pint Club, valued at $759. Club members receive a delivery of four pints each month.

To enter the giveaway, take a picture of yourself in pajamas at a Jeni's shop and share it with the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast. You also have to tag @jenisicecreams.

