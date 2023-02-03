ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Healthy living: Watch for these signs of a heart attack or other heart troubles

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilhfu_0kbDOOOL00

Despite medical advances in treatment and detection, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death among American men and women.

In 2020, around 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease — representing one in five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person is estimated to die from a cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.

Anne Albers, a cardiologist with the OhioHealth Heart and Vascular Physician Group, said there are many steps one can take to prevent heart health problems and also identify them when they are happening:

Heart attacks

Albers described heart attacks as a plumbing issue with your heart.

A heart attack occurs when coronary arteries that supply the heart with blood flow become narrowed from plaque: a buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances, according to the American Heart Association. When plaque builds up and breaks, it can cause decreased oxygen flow and damage to the heart.

The American Heart Association warns that a heart attack happens every 40 seconds in the United States.

Albers said there are often many warning signs before a heart attack. Symptoms can include:

  • pain, pressure or tightness in the chest
  • aching in the jaw, back or shoulders
  • nausea, fatigue and shortness of breath
  • indigestion

"If something is really concerning, you don't ignore it," Albers said. "My worst fear is that they will ignore their indigestion and it's actually a heart attack."

Cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest has come into the national consciousness after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Jan. 2 during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of sudden cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest is an internal electrical issue that causes the abrupt stopping of your heart's functions, and can be fatal without immediate medical treatment. Albers said cardiac arrest is tricky because there are rarely warning signs before they happen. She did recall one patient who experienced dizziness and fainting before a cardiac arrest.

Albers said people should learn CPR and how to notice the locations of automated electrical defibrillation — AED — devices in public spaces should they witness someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

What should I know about heart disease and prevention?

Heart disease can take several forms, including pulmonary embolism that occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung. Other diseases, like coronary artery disease, can be a warning sign of a heart attack, according to the CDC.

Modern medical technology, Albers said, has allowed for blood screening that is highly accurate at warning for potential heart issues like heart attacks or pulmonary embolism.

Albers stressed the importance of understanding your family history of heart disease, because there is often a genetic component to issues like heart attacks. She also recommended that people regularly monitor their blood cholesterol and blood pressure.

There are many steps you can take for prevention of heart disease, including:

  • Avoiding tobacco and smoke, including secondhand smoke.
  • Avoiding excessive alcohol.
  • Managing your diet, preferably following the principles of the Mediterranean diet, which consists of fruits, vegetables, fish, grains, nuts, seeds, legumes and heart-healthy fats like olive oil. The diet also avoids processed food and excessive sugar.
  • Maintaining an active lifestyle, even if taking two 10-minute walks a day.
  • Regulating stress.

"You're not going to prevent all heart disease, but a lot of it is lifestyle related so much — and that's what I like to tell patients — is they can control a lot of that," Albers said. "So it's your choices every day. It's your habits. You can really improve heart health."

What can a young person do for their heart health?

Even young people, who may be at a lower risk of heart health issues, can still be mindful of their health and take steps to identify their baseline cholesterol and blood pressure levels early on in life. She also said young people should be aware that behaviors while in your 20s can affect how you feel later in life.

"Like you should be looking at how much money you're saving for retirement, you should also be looking at 'What am I eating, how, what are my sleep habits and what's my stress level? How active am I?'" Albers said.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
New York Post

My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease

It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
News 12

Be aware: The subtle signs of a heart attack

Health experts say it is also important for young people to focus on heart health. That means staying physically active, eating healthy, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking.
ScienceAlert

COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'

COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy