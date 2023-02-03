Healthy living: Watch for these signs of a heart attack or other heart troubles

Despite medical advances in treatment and detection, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death among American men and women.

In 2020, around 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease — representing one in five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person is estimated to die from a cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.

Anne Albers, a cardiologist with the OhioHealth Heart and Vascular Physician Group, said there are many steps one can take to prevent heart health problems and also identify them when they are happening:

Heart attacks

Albers described heart attacks as a plumbing issue with your heart.

A heart attack occurs when coronary arteries that supply the heart with blood flow become narrowed from plaque: a buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances, according to the American Heart Association. When plaque builds up and breaks, it can cause decreased oxygen flow and damage to the heart.

The American Heart Association warns that a heart attack happens every 40 seconds in the United States.

Albers said there are often many warning signs before a heart attack. Symptoms can include:

pain, pressure or tightness in the chest

aching in the jaw, back or shoulders

nausea, fatigue and shortness of breath

indigestion

"If something is really concerning, you don't ignore it," Albers said. "My worst fear is that they will ignore their indigestion and it's actually a heart attack."

Cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest has come into the national consciousness after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Jan. 2 during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of sudden cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest is an internal electrical issue that causes the abrupt stopping of your heart's functions, and can be fatal without immediate medical treatment. Albers said cardiac arrest is tricky because there are rarely warning signs before they happen. She did recall one patient who experienced dizziness and fainting before a cardiac arrest.

Albers said people should learn CPR and how to notice the locations of automated electrical defibrillation — AED — devices in public spaces should they witness someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

What should I know about heart disease and prevention?

Heart disease can take several forms, including pulmonary embolism that occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung. Other diseases, like coronary artery disease, can be a warning sign of a heart attack, according to the CDC.

Modern medical technology, Albers said, has allowed for blood screening that is highly accurate at warning for potential heart issues like heart attacks or pulmonary embolism.

Albers stressed the importance of understanding your family history of heart disease, because there is often a genetic component to issues like heart attacks. She also recommended that people regularly monitor their blood cholesterol and blood pressure.

There are many steps you can take for prevention of heart disease, including:

Avoiding tobacco and smoke, including secondhand smoke.

Avoiding excessive alcohol.

Managing your diet, preferably following the principles of the Mediterranean diet, which consists of fruits, vegetables, fish, grains, nuts, seeds, legumes and heart-healthy fats like olive oil. The diet also avoids processed food and excessive sugar.

Maintaining an active lifestyle, even if taking two 10-minute walks a day.

Regulating stress.

"You're not going to prevent all heart disease, but a lot of it is lifestyle related so much — and that's what I like to tell patients — is they can control a lot of that," Albers said. "So it's your choices every day. It's your habits. You can really improve heart health."

What can a young person do for their heart health?

Even young people, who may be at a lower risk of heart health issues, can still be mindful of their health and take steps to identify their baseline cholesterol and blood pressure levels early on in life. She also said young people should be aware that behaviors while in your 20s can affect how you feel later in life.

"Like you should be looking at how much money you're saving for retirement, you should also be looking at 'What am I eating, how, what are my sleep habits and what's my stress level? How active am I?'" Albers said.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com