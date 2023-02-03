Traffic Alerts: February 3
11:05 P.M.
All southbound lanes of Imperial Pkwy S are closed at Coconut Rd for a crash. FHP is investigating at this time. The road will be closed for the next several hours.
4:34 P.M.
There was a crash at Immokalee Road and Wilson Boulevard. Only one westbound lane on Immokalee Road is open, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Expect delays.
10:26 A.M.
UPDATE: The road is now open.
There was a traffic crash at the 400 Block of Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral. All lanes are affected. Avoid the area and find a different route.
5:50 A.M.
FDOT is responding to a crash on I-75 in Punta Gorda near Mile Marker 164 (near US-17). Two right lanes are blocked. Proceed with caution.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live?ref=watch_permalink&v=862100288346966
Comments / 1