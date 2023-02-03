ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Traffic Alerts: February 3

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
11:05 P.M.

All southbound lanes of Imperial Pkwy S are closed at Coconut Rd for a crash. FHP is investigating at this time. The road will be closed for the next several hours.

4:34 P.M.

There was a crash at Immokalee Road and Wilson Boulevard. Only one westbound lane on Immokalee Road is open, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Expect delays.

10:26 A.M.

UPDATE: The road is now open.

There was a traffic crash at the 400 Block of Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral. All lanes are affected. Avoid the area and find a different route.

5:50 A.M.

FDOT is responding to a crash on I-75 in Punta Gorda near Mile Marker 164 (near US-17). Two right lanes are blocked. Proceed with caution.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
SARASOTA, FL
