whcuradio.com
Dwyer Park advisory board under consideration
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are considering forming an advisory board for Dwyer Park. The group would give recommendations for ongoing projects, like the installation of a new dock. The board would include five people from Cortland and one from Preble. More considerations are planned for a...
whcuradio.com
Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca to start fresh with police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next police chief will begin again. According to the Ithaca Voice, Mayor Laura Lewis says an outside firm will help the city find a new chief from across the United States. Late last year, Lewis nominated acting chief John Joly...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s gas prices see slight fall, diesel prices increase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are down a bit in Ithaca. Monday morning’s average price at the pump is $3.52, which is a penny less than last week. Triple A says demand for gas is rising and supplies have increased. Diesel prices are up four cents, averaging at $5.35.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Whole Health hiring Community Health Nurses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Healthcare workers needed in Tompkins County. Tompkins County Whole Health is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. Duties are primarily focused on disease surveillance and management, as well as education and communication of services. Full-time positions are thirty-five hours per week. and apply.
Update: Most power outages in Onondaga County have been resolved
Update: Most power outages in the county have been resolved, according to National Grid. Only about six remain. Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 2,000 National Grid customers are without power Friday evening in Onondaga County as the region continues to be hit with bitter cold winds and heavy snow.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
NY court agrees: You have the right to see police disciplinary records (Guest Opinion by Roy S. Gutterman)
Roy S. Gutterman is an associate professor and director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Scrutiny of police activity has been a hot-button issue in recent years, and days, both nationally and locally. It goes without saying that law enforcement officials have an almost impossible job. With mass shootings an almost weekly occurrence and the unpredictability of violent crime, those who protect us face unimaginable obstacles.
localsyr.com
City says contractor working to restore hot water at Skyline Apartments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Friday, February 3, hot water has not been restored to Skyline Apartments, but they have contractors working on it. Jake Dishaw, the director of Code Enforcement for the City of Syracuse said the city has been aware the building was without hot water since Monday.
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
cnycentral.com
Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards
Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
