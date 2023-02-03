ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

whcuradio.com

Dwyer Park advisory board under consideration

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are considering forming an advisory board for Dwyer Park. The group would give recommendations for ongoing projects, like the installation of a new dock. The board would include five people from Cortland and one from Preble. More considerations are planned for a...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca to start fresh with police chief search

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next police chief will begin again. According to the Ithaca Voice, Mayor Laura Lewis says an outside firm will help the city find a new chief from across the United States. Late last year, Lewis nominated acting chief John Joly...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s gas prices see slight fall, diesel prices increase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are down a bit in Ithaca. Monday morning’s average price at the pump is $3.52, which is a penny less than last week. Triple A says demand for gas is rising and supplies have increased. Diesel prices are up four cents, averaging at $5.35.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Whole Health hiring Community Health Nurses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Healthcare workers needed in Tompkins County. Tompkins County Whole Health is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. Duties are primarily focused on disease surveillance and management, as well as education and communication of services. Full-time positions are thirty-five hours per week. and apply.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY court agrees: You have the right to see police disciplinary records (Guest Opinion by Roy S. Gutterman)

Roy S. Gutterman is an associate professor and director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Scrutiny of police activity has been a hot-button issue in recent years, and days, both nationally and locally. It goes without saying that law enforcement officials have an almost impossible job. With mass shootings an almost weekly occurrence and the unpredictability of violent crime, those who protect us face unimaginable obstacles.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

