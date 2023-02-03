ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Extreme Wind Chill this Weekend

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Related
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

As arctic blast rips through, experts warn to stay indoors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As temperatures continue to drop across the region, experts are warning folks to be ready for things like frostbite and hypothermia… and are encouraging people to stay indoors if possible. “Yeah, so we’ve been tracking some extreme temperatures this week,” said Jordan Guerrein, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wamc.org

Precautions urged during extreme cold snap

Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.
WIBX 950

Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?

Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
NEW JERSEY STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
WRGB

Strong winds, arctic air ends out our week

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — We haven't had to contend with any widespread low wind chills so far this winter, but that's set to change starting early Friday. When wind accompanies cold temperatures, it means our bodies become susceptible to losing heat much quicker than if there was no wind.
Q 105.7

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Hudson Valley Post

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy