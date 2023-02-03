Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Extreme Wind Chill this Weekend

Read full article on original website
Was It Cold Enough To Freeze An Egg In New York?
This weekend we saw some of the coldest weather we have seen in years across New york. Parts of New York saw highs in single digits with the wind chill in the negative 20s. So can you freeze an egg just by cracking it outside? The answer is yes. According...
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
Arctic Blast Reportedly Responsible for Infant’s Death as Deadly Temperatures Engulf Northeast
The constant frigid temperatures and high winds of an arctic blast are now to blame for at least one death. On Friday, severe winds reportedly took an infant’s life in Southwick, Massachusetts. According to a statement from the Hampden district attorney’s office, the strong winds resulted in a tree...
As arctic blast rips through, experts warn to stay indoors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As temperatures continue to drop across the region, experts are warning folks to be ready for things like frostbite and hypothermia… and are encouraging people to stay indoors if possible. “Yeah, so we’ve been tracking some extreme temperatures this week,” said Jordan Guerrein, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. […]
wamc.org
Precautions urged during extreme cold snap
Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
WRGB
Strong winds, arctic air ends out our week
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — We haven't had to contend with any widespread low wind chills so far this winter, but that's set to change starting early Friday. When wind accompanies cold temperatures, it means our bodies become susceptible to losing heat much quicker than if there was no wind.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Major Recall In New York State: Over 400 Popular Items Could Kill
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Blinding snow squalls could cause whiteout conditions tonight in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A blast of Arctic air could push a brief but dangerous line of snow squalls across Upstate New York tonight. Snow squalls are fast-moving, intense storms that can quickly coat roads with snow. They’re accompanied with high winds, gusting to over 40 mph, that can reduce visibility to almost zero.
