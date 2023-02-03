ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 3

Related
New Jersey Globe

Sadeghi enters race to replace Vicari in Ocean County

Frank Sadeghi, a real estate developer and GOP fundraiser, has entered the race for a rare open Ocean County Commissioner seat. The incumbent, Joseph Vicari, announced that he would not seek re-election after nearly 42 years in county government. “I’ve decided to run for County Commissioner so that I can...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Ocean County Chairman Gilmore Expected To Remove Jackson Mayor Riena From County Screening Committee

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore will be removing Jackson Mayor Mike Reina from his position on the county screening committee, TLS has exclusively learned. According to sources, the move by Gilmore is a retaliatory one as the recently elected chairman seeks to fill county positions with allies who backed his re-election bid last summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail

It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables of new and used fishing gear.         There will be raffles each half hour, along with a free fishing seminar presented by Bayside Dave at 10 a.m. Admission is just $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.  Food and drinks will also be available to purchase.  All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. 
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ciba-Geigy Pollution Settlement Hearing Scheduled For March 13 In Toms River; Will Allow Worried Local Residents To Express Concerns

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 13th regarding the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant site in Toms River. At the meeting, state officials will provide additional information and take questions regarding the assessment, and proposed restoration, of injured natural resources related to the recently announced settlement proposal.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
92.7 WOBM

Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
HAZLET, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy