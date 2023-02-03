Read full article on original website
Ocean County Allocating $25M Federal American Rescue Plan Funds
OCEAN COUNTY – A public hearing to explain how the county is going to use $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be held on February 7 at 11 a.m. in Room 119 of the Ocean County Administration Building, Hooper Avenue, Toms River. The spending plan is...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
New Jersey Globe
Sadeghi enters race to replace Vicari in Ocean County
Frank Sadeghi, a real estate developer and GOP fundraiser, has entered the race for a rare open Ocean County Commissioner seat. The incumbent, Joseph Vicari, announced that he would not seek re-election after nearly 42 years in county government. “I’ve decided to run for County Commissioner so that I can...
Memories Of Hindenburg Haunt Two Ocean County Women
LAKEHURST –It happened more than 80 years ago but the memories of that fateful day in May, 1937, will never be forgotten. Two borough women in their 90s recalled their memories of that day as if it were yesterday. “My grandfather helped bring the Hindenburg to land when it...
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
lnnnews.com
Rav Gershoin Ribner Spends Shabbos in Toms River
Rav Gershoin Ribner spent shabbos in Toms River at Bais Medrash Hachadash this week. The oilam was zocha to have an oneg Friday night & a shuir shabbos afternoon from the Rov.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Ocean County Chairman Gilmore Expected To Remove Jackson Mayor Riena From County Screening Committee
Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore will be removing Jackson Mayor Mike Reina from his position on the county screening committee, TLS has exclusively learned. According to sources, the move by Gilmore is a retaliatory one as the recently elected chairman seeks to fill county positions with allies who backed his re-election bid last summer.
Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail
It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
One Of New Jersey’s Most Beloved Chicken Restaurants Is Expanding
This seems like a long time coming, but soon one of the most popular restaurants in Beach Haven will be opening its second New Jersey location. And between you and I, I'm a little confused as to whether it's already opened or not!. It's a place that's known for its...
Ocean County business closing after an amazing 91 year run
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables of new and used fishing gear. There will be raffles each half hour, along with a free fishing seminar presented by Bayside Dave at 10 a.m. Admission is just $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase. All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ciba-Geigy Pollution Settlement Hearing Scheduled For March 13 In Toms River; Will Allow Worried Local Residents To Express Concerns
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 13th regarding the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant site in Toms River. At the meeting, state officials will provide additional information and take questions regarding the assessment, and proposed restoration, of injured natural resources related to the recently announced settlement proposal.
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
This Friday Delicious New Crumbl Cookies Opens in Brick Township, NJ
Things are going to get much sweeter in days in Brick Township. The new Crumbl Cookies shop will open its doors for the time this Friday, February 10th. This will be another delicious addition to the dessert choices in Brick Township. Me, I have three favorite cookies. Chocolate Chip, Peanut...
Dire consequences loom for this New Jersey lake if algal blooms come back
🌊 Deal Lake has a growing problem battling summer Algal Blooms. 🌊 A deep study done by Monmouth University UCI has uncovered reasons for nutrient overload. 🌊 The team of researchers has uncovered what is causing Algal Blooms to come back and what keeps them away. There...
Investigation underway in New Jersey after Jackson man dies in ORV accident
🚔 Jackson Township resident dies in Off Road Vehicle crash in Lacey Township. 🚔 Lacey Police said that the crash occurred in area of town known as Lacey Materials. 🚔 The circumstances of the ORV accident that claimed the life of Jackson man in Lacey Township are under investigation.
