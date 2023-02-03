ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Dwyer Park advisory board under consideration

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are considering forming an advisory board for Dwyer Park. The group would give recommendations for ongoing projects, like the installation of a new dock. The board would include five people from Cortland and one from Preble. More considerations are planned for a...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Whole Health hiring Community Health Nurses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Healthcare workers needed in Tompkins County. Tompkins County Whole Health is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. Duties are primarily focused on disease surveillance and management, as well as education and communication of services. Full-time positions are thirty-five hours per week. and apply.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca to start fresh with police chief search

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next police chief will begin again. According to the Ithaca Voice, Mayor Laura Lewis says an outside firm will help the city find a new chief from across the United States. Late last year, Lewis nominated acting chief John Joly...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photos: A community that remembers

The community recently gathered to remember Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in Newark Valley on Jan. 21, 2013. The community will always remember. Pictured, family members and members from the Owego Fire Department and the community gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s gas prices see slight fall, diesel prices increase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are down a bit in Ithaca. Monday morning’s average price at the pump is $3.52, which is a penny less than last week. Triple A says demand for gas is rising and supplies have increased. Diesel prices are up four cents, averaging at $5.35.
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy