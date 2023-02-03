Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
lakercountry.com
PVA: Over $10 million in property taxes generated
Russell County’s current 2022 taxable assessment comes in at over $1 billion and will generate more than $10.1 million in real property taxes, according to the Russell County PVA’s Office. There are approximately 22,300 parcels in Russell County with 17,000 of them classified as residential, 4,140 are farms,...
lakercountry.com
SCC announces Fall 2022 President’s List
Somerset Community College has announced their President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Those from Russell County on the list include:. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
somerset106.com
Candidate For Governor, Kelly Craft, Returns To Southeastern Kentucky
Republican Candidate for Governor, Kelly Craft, visited Eastern Kentucky again. A few weeks ago she spoke at the Chamber Luncheon in London. This week the former United Nations Ambassador was at the Knox County Courthouse in Barbourville. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. Housing in the area was also a topic of concern for Craft, especially after the flood destroyed so many homes. She also said addiction has also played a role in hurting the region, especially with the increase of fentanyl in the area. Craft said everyone has to play a role in overcoming substance abuse. Craft said she hopes her experience as a leader, not a career politician, will get Kentuckians to vote for her as the person to tackle those issues. Knox County leaders said they are glad candidates in the race for governor are recognizing their area.
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky
In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
wftgam.com
Gov. Andy Beshear Announces The ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. You will need to register to attend each stop. You can do that here. Gov. Beshear said access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians. The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan. Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested early Sunday in Cumberland County
A Jamestown man was arrested on a variety of charges early Sunday morning in Burkesville, according to jail records. Edward Hedges, 42, was taken into custody by the Burkesville Police Department on charges of DUI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, menacing, and disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. Hedges was lodged...
lakercountry.com
RC Dance teams perform well in Winchester
The Russell County High and Middle School Laker Dance teams competed at “The Dance Association” Finals in Winchester over the weekend. The high school ream brought home the “Outstanding Commitment” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical while the middle school team captured the overall “Emotional Execution” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical. The high school also brought home Varsity Pom Champion and was a finalist in Jazz/Lyrical.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Animal Care and Control at full capacity
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Leaders with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control said their facility is at full capacity right now, putting them in a tough position. They have so many dogs up for adoption that many kennels are housing two dogs instead of one. Their area for stray dogs is overflowing as well. One way or another, they need to make room.
clayconews.com
Driver Arrested at Scene of Traffic Crash during Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Tamera Reid of London on Monday evening January 30, 2023 at approximately 5:58 PM. The arrest occurred on Glenview Road, approximately 1 and 1/2 miles north of London after Deputy Brown was dispatched...
wymt.com
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WKYT 27
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen at Southland Christian Church. The trailer belongs to Pine Missions, a church in Pine Ridge. “They parked a 16-foot black trailer at Southland Christian this week and what...
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Barbourville intent on reaching its Jerusalem
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - First Baptist Church of Barbourville has been a staple of the community for not just years, but decades. Led by Pastor Tyler Shields, along with the help of Youth Pastor Shane Bingham and many others, the church is working hard to reach out to and impact the community.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
clayconews.com
Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
