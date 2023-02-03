Republican Candidate for Governor, Kelly Craft, visited Eastern Kentucky again. A few weeks ago she spoke at the Chamber Luncheon in London. This week the former United Nations Ambassador was at the Knox County Courthouse in Barbourville. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. Housing in the area was also a topic of concern for Craft, especially after the flood destroyed so many homes. She also said addiction has also played a role in hurting the region, especially with the increase of fentanyl in the area. Craft said everyone has to play a role in overcoming substance abuse. Craft said she hopes her experience as a leader, not a career politician, will get Kentuckians to vote for her as the person to tackle those issues. Knox County leaders said they are glad candidates in the race for governor are recognizing their area.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO