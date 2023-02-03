Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached related to clean-up at an Eanes ISD school and does not relate to this story. Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris. Within the City...
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration amid extreme cold weather in Texas
TEXAS – On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s weather. The storms that took place caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.
Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
Austin officer scoops up cold, abandoned kitten during ice storm
"Because of Officer Townsend, the kitten is now warm and safe," a tweet from the police department read.
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers
AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
Central Texas Food Bank offering drive-thrus for those in need of food after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was a press conference from City of Austin officials discussing the steps the City has been taking for restoration efforts. The Central Texas Food Bank is organizing two food distribution events on Saturday to help those affected by the mass power outages from the ice storm.
Williamson County resources for after the storm
While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
