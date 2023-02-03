ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration amid extreme cold weather in Texas

TEXAS – On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s weather. The storms that took place caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Williamson County resources for after the storm

While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

