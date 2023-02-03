Read full article on original website
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Homeless Florida Man Arrested For Rape Of 80-Year-Old Woman Who Is Battling Cancer
Taquino Williams, 31, has been charged with the rape of an 80-year-old woman in her home, Armed Residential Burglary, Armed Sexual Battery, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Williams, who is currently homeless, was seen wandering the Saddleworth Green Apartments common areas the night of Feb.
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Street at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
‘Heinous’: Man accused of raping an Ocala woman, 80, battling cancer has been arrested
Ocala police said they have arrested a man who is accused of raping an elderly Woman.
villages-news.com
Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart
A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
WESH
Police: Woman dies after being struck by car in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Volusia County on Friday killed one pedestrian, according to DeLand police. A woman was crossing the road when a car struck her near East Stetson Street around 7 p.m. Friday night. Police said the woman died after being taken to the hospital.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
villages-news.com
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa
A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at...
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
villages-news.com
Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages
A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
villages-news.com
Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles
A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles. Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs
A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs. Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.
villages-news.com
New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
Deputies: Lake County carjacking suspect nabbed after crashing into school bus
A 911 call about a stolen vehicle early Friday led to a wild morning for Lake County deputies.
