Ocala, FL

WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Street at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart

A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
villages-news.com

Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages

A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss

An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs

A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs. Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.
THE VILLAGES, FL

