Spotify appears to have gone down, with users unable to stream music or even see the app.Songs failed to load and users were shown an empty screen rather than the usual page full of songs.Users were also shown an error message indicating that "something went wrong", though it was not clear what.Some found that the mobile app worked as normal, even while the desktop version was broken. And the issues did not appear to be affecting all users, with some able to get online without any problems.But difficulties were nonetheless widespread, and affected users across the world, according to tracking website Down Detector.Unlike many other online services, Spotify does not operate a status page to report problems. It has a Twitter account for tracking issues, but it was yet to post about the latest outage at the time of publication.

3 DAYS AGO