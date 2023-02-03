ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tbrnewsmedia.com

Teenager arrested for DWI following crash in Dix Hills

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenage driver on Feb. 4 following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.
DIX HILLS, NY
longisland.com

Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested

On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 72, dies a month after being struck by Bronx hit-and-run SUV driver

A 72-year-old man died nearly a month after he was struck by an SUV in the Bronx in a hit-and-run accident, cops said Sunday. Cristobal Acosta was crossing the intersection at E. 168th St. and Walton Ave. in Concourse when the driver of an Audi SUV slammed into him about 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20. The impact threw Acosta to the ground. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital with injuries to his head ...
BRONX, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville man arrested for menacing

A 19 year-old Hicksville man was arrested on Sunday, January 29th after he allegedly menaced several victims with a firearm. According to Nassau County Police detectives, Kyle Gritser, 19, while driving a 2010 Infiniti eastbound on Old Country Road menaced four victims (ages 18, 19, 20, 21 years) who were located in another vehicle. No injuries were reported. At 12:45am on Monday, January 30, Gritser was arrested at his home. No weapon was recovered.
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Police shoot, critically injure armed man in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police shot an armed man in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Four officers fired their weapons, striking the man multiple times near East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man allegedly assaulted […]
BRONX, NY

