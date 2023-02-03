A 72-year-old man died nearly a month after he was struck by an SUV in the Bronx in a hit-and-run accident, cops said Sunday. Cristobal Acosta was crossing the intersection at E. 168th St. and Walton Ave. in Concourse when the driver of an Audi SUV slammed into him about 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20. The impact threw Acosta to the ground. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital with injuries to his head ...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO