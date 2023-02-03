Read full article on original website
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Teenager arrested for DWI following crash in Dix Hills
Suffolk County Police arrested a teenage driver on Feb. 4 following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.
longisland.com
Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
Man wanted for throwing explosive device at parked car in North Merrick
Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.
News 12
NYPD officer from Deer Park clinging to life following Brooklyn shooting
An NYPD officer from Deer Park is fighting for his life this morning after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend while off-duty. Police say the off-duty officer arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car on Ruby Street in East New York. He...
Police: 17-year-old driver charged with DWI after 2 injured in Dix Hills crash
News 12 was told the 17-year-old driver was with three passengers going eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway.
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Driver wanted for hitting 2 parked cars in Miller Place
The incident happened on Parkside Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police
A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying.
Woman, 82, found breathing at Long Island funeral home hours after being pronounced dead
PORT JEFFERSON, NY (PIX11) — An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home on Saturday, hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said. The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Saturday at […]
Source: Off-duty NYPD officer critically injured during armed robbery is from Deer Park
According to the NYPD, the officer is a five-year veteran of the force who works patrol.
Man, 72, dies a month after being struck by Bronx hit-and-run SUV driver
A 72-year-old man died nearly a month after he was struck by an SUV in the Bronx in a hit-and-run accident, cops said Sunday. Cristobal Acosta was crossing the intersection at E. 168th St. and Walton Ave. in Concourse when the driver of an Audi SUV slammed into him about 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20. The impact threw Acosta to the ground. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital with injuries to his head ...
midislandtimes.com
Hicksville man arrested for menacing
A 19 year-old Hicksville man was arrested on Sunday, January 29th after he allegedly menaced several victims with a firearm. According to Nassau County Police detectives, Kyle Gritser, 19, while driving a 2010 Infiniti eastbound on Old Country Road menaced four victims (ages 18, 19, 20, 21 years) who were located in another vehicle. No injuries were reported. At 12:45am on Monday, January 30, Gritser was arrested at his home. No weapon was recovered.
Fatal Crash ID: Man Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection
The identity has been released of a person killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset. A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Police shoot, critically injure armed man in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police shot an armed man in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Four officers fired their weapons, striking the man multiple times near East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man allegedly assaulted […]
