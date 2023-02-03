Land Rover's stylish Range Rover Velar enters the 2024 model year with subtle updates that help further enhance what's already a well-rounded luxury crossover. While the focus of the changes is in the cabin, on the outside the designers have added a revised grille with extra detailing for the mesh pattern, a new signature for the daytime running lights similar to what's found on the larger Range Rover models, new internals for the taillights, and a new rear fascia design.

5 DAYS AGO