MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
This Is Your First Look At Audi's 800-HP Electric RS6 e-tron
The 2023 Audi A6 e-tron is currently in development, as evidenced by recent spy shots of the car testing in the snow, and now we may have our first look at the faster Audi RS6 e-tron variant. It's tough to tell from these low-light photos, but the car seen below...
insideevs.com
Xpeng Motors Launches G9 SUV And P7 Sports Sedan In Europe
Xpeng Motors today announced the introduction of both its G9 flagship SUV, and the newly refreshed P7 sports sedan to select European markets. Both models are currently on display at the eCar Expo in Stockholm, Sweden from February 3rd through February 5th and are available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Top Speed
What The Current Market For 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster Looks Like
The 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Born from the collaboration of Ford and British automaker AC, this iconic sports car was created to challenge the Chevrolet Corvette and become the leading American sports car of its time. With its powerful engine and lightweight...
Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Dreaming of a reasonably priced pickup truck with a V8 engine? Here are your most budget-friendly options. The post Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar updated inside and out
Land Rover's stylish Range Rover Velar enters the 2024 model year with subtle updates that help further enhance what's already a well-rounded luxury crossover. While the focus of the changes is in the cabin, on the outside the designers have added a revised grille with extra detailing for the mesh pattern, a new signature for the daytime running lights similar to what's found on the larger Range Rover models, new internals for the taillights, and a new rear fascia design.
Ford Mustang Mach-E has a mile of wires it doesn't need. That's a big deal
Ford showed this week that it's not going to be as easy for traditional automakers to catch Tesla in the race to build the better electric vehicle, despite what Tesla's doubters think.
insideevs.com
Latest Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted Ahead Of Production Start
A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was photographed while on-road testing around the American EV maker’s headquarters in Palo Alto yesterday. The truck appears to be the latest iteration of the beta program that will go on at least until Summer, when production of the angular-shaped EV is scheduled to start.
Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock
The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s Going On With This New 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser Spotted in the US?
Toyota doesn't sell the new Land Cruiser stateside, but this one was spotted in the Midwest one week before the Chicago Auto Show.
insideevs.com
Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program Expands To Australia
Tesla announced last week the expansion of the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program outside of Europe for the very first time. The program now includes Australia. That's the 16th market where non-Tesla EVs (with CCS compatibility) can use select Tesla Supercharging stations since the program was launched in November 2021. In...
insideevs.com
No, It's Still Cheaper To Drive 100 Miles In An Electric Car
Recently, Jalopnik published an article boasting that “Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE.” That would be a very interesting update if it were generally true. I heard a similar argument from a Boston EV group recently, so this has really piqued my interest.
Carscoops
2024 BMW X5 Lights Up In New Teaser, Will Debut Soon
Spy photographers have snapped the 2024 BMW X5 on numerous occasions and now we’re getting our first official look at the facelifted crossover. Set to debut soon, the updated model was teased in a short video that shows the crossover will have an illuminated grille as well as a new front bumper. The clip also teases updated head- and taillights, although details are hard to make out.
Car buyers frustrated with inventory shortages should head to a Ford or GM dealer
Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.
Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Axing Most Coupes, Wagons, and Convertibles
Mercedes-BenzThe lineup's getting chopped from 33 to 14, with most wagons, coupes, and convertibles getting cut in the name of profitability.
MotorTrend Magazine
Is It a 4.8L or a 5.3L Engine? How to Tell the Difference
HOT ROD editors got a lot of questions about the article "Big Bang Theory" that Richard Holdener wrote about turbocharging what he thought was a GM truck 5.3L V-8. The engine made 1,203 hp at 26.8 pounds of boost, and turned out to be a 4.8L. Obviously, boost will help make up for a lack of displacement, but if you're scouring a junkyard searching for a cheap way to make 400 hp, a low-mileage 5.3L will get you there a lot easier than a 4.8L will.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
