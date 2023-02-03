Grundy County Council on Aging creates new organization to provide services to seniors and organizations in Trenton and Grundy County

Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Board announce recipients of funding
The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Board has announced the local entities receiving a portion of tax money. Board Secretary Diana Hoppe reports that organizations submit Request for Funding Applications each year. The board of directors then decides which entities to approve and what percentage of funding they will receive. Money comes from a local voter-approved property tax of up to five cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County
A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
kchi.com
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
kttn.com
Obituary: Melissa Dyer
Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
kttn.com
Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt. The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on rural Adair County road; patrol accuses one of the drivers of DWI
A northeast Missouri accident on Sunday afternoon injured one person. Forty-four-year-old William Pflum of Gibbs, Missouri received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The accident happened on Adair County Route V. at Sweet Pea Lane as the truck, driven by 76-year-old Virgil...
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for February
The following students have been selected as February students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Honesty.”. Chance Scholl, son of Stephanie & Roger Ward and William Scholl. 6th grade:. Landry Shippen, daughter of Catie & Ryan Shippen. Marcus White, son Tracey & Brian White.
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School students take part in STAR events
Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America recently competed in the Region 2 Students Taking Action with Recognition Event Competition. All 16 students who competed in eight groups advanced to the state competition. Those receiving gold include Caleb Ray for his Chapter in Review display and Caleb...
bethanyclipper.com
Things get strange for Gilman City winter homecoming
Gilman City, MO: Gilman City recently held its winter homecoming, with the theme of the homecoming being “Stranger Things”.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
kttn.com
Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd, has bill she sponsored on foreign ownership of farmland proceeding to “Rules Committee”
Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports a bill she sponsored involving foreign ownership of Missouri farmland was voted out of committee this week. The Missouri House of Representatives also passed a measure involving initiative petition reform. She says the bill she sponsored was combined with four other...
bethanyclipper.com
St. Joseph man leads officers on chase
Harrison County, MO: A St. Joseph man was arrested on numerous traffic charges Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Bethany, according to the Highway Patrol. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kttn.com
Obituary: Mary Margaret (Huey) Wilcox
Mary Margaret “Margie” Wilcox, a 92-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her residence in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Children’s Advocacy Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kidder Man Hurt In Wednesday Evening I-35 Crash
A Kidder man was left with moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident on I-35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. The Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Kidder resident Robert D. Potts was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 17 mile-marker in Clay County at 5:45 P.M. when the Jeep went off the left side of the roadway and went into the median.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Child Suffers Minor Injuries In Two Car Crash Thursday
A two-year-old Cameron child was left with minor injuries Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash on I-35 near Liberty. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 4:55 P.M. a 2012 Chevy Malibu being driven by 45-year-old Lathrop resident Casey J. McKinley had begun to slow for congested traffic north of Highway 152 in Liberty. His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by 22-year-old Cameron resident Mackenzie M. Wyatt.
