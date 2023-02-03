Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 and Mjolnir Life Size Models Arrive At Gurugram; Records Strongest Quarter Yet With 32 Million Consoles Sold
PlayStation marketing in India has increased tremendously over the past years. We have seen a spike in the marketing PlayStation has been doing in the country since the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok. Firstly, we saw the Santa Monica title taking over the Mumbai Metro, as the entirety of...
Engadget
Sony’s expansive PlayStation VR2 FAQ answers (almost) all of your burning questions
Is preparing to release its next-gen virtual reality headset for on February 22nd. While there have been suggestions that demand for $550 PlayStation VR2 , Sony has tried to assuage fans' concerns and answer any lingering questions they might have in . The company reiterated that players will have during...
The Verge
Sony answers your burning PSVR2 questions in an extensive new FAQ
Sony has posted an extensive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 ahead of the imminent launch of the next-generation virtual reality headset. Though a lot of the questions cover what we already know, the FAQ page includes a handful of interesting tidbits about what you can expect from the headset when it launches on February 22nd.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung TV Plus? The free streaming platform explained
Free-to-view TV has been a staple of home viewing for decades, from public broadcast services such as BBC and Channel 4, to platforms such as Freeview and Freesat, and ad-supported online channels in Pluto TV. TV Plus is Samsung’s entrant into the free-to-view market, with thousands of movies and TV...
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
IGN
PlayStation VR 2 - The Final Hands-on Preview
The original PlayStation VR headset, released way back in 2016, has sold over 5 million units - a staggering number for a VR headset that, if we are openly honest about it, was outdated even before it was released. It used the aging Move controllers, had wires that stretched out like tendrils, was cumbersome to set up, and the headset itself was largely uncomfortable to wear over long periods of time. Yet, despite all of those issues, the PSVR - bolstered by the PS4 library - became one of the first VR headsets to find mainstream success.
TechSpot
Unreleased 3Dfx Voodoo 5 6000 hits eBay, already bid beyond $12K
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Recap: 3Dfx was a pioneer in personal computer graphics. The San Jose-based company got its start in the mid-90s making hardware for arcade machines before turning its attention to personal computers and plotting a new course for PC games with its powerful Voodoo chipsets.
Chrome's next stable release will support Nvidia RTX video upscaling this week
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Nvidia unveiled its intentions to bring its AI upscaling technology to videos in web browsers at CES last month. Signs from Google suggest the feature's launch is imminent, but many questions remain about the extent of RTX Video Super Resolution's effectiveness.
ETOnline.com
PS5 Deals: Save Up to $135 On the PlayStation 5 at Walmart and QVC Now
If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 this year, today is your chance to get the console on sale. QVC has a PS5 deal right now where you can get $50 off the digital console with God of War: Ragnarok digital download, accessories, and vouchers. New QVC customers can save an extra $10 with the code SURPRISE at checkout, which brings the cost for the PS5 bundle down to $740.
Engadget
Microsoft is holding a press event tomorrow, with ChatGPT expected to feature heavily
You might not have to wait long to see how Microsoft and OpenAI deepen their relationship. Microsoft has confirmed plans for an event tomorrow (invitations were sent out last week) at its Redmond headquarters at 1PM Eastern. The company will only say that chief Satya Nadella will share details on some "exciting projects," but it's expected to show its integration of ChatGPT into Bing and other uses of the conversational AI technology.
TechSpot
Flagship iPhone prices have jumped 66% since 2009, but Tim Cook says people are happy to pay more for "the best"
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Even when adjusting for inflation, the prices of today's high-end iPhones are much higher than they were over a decade ago—by 66%, in the case of the most expensive model. But CEO Tim Cook thinks that's okay because people are willing to pay more to "get the best."
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor goes up for sale
Samsung’s latest gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, is now up for sale in the US, and it promises to be a standout option for consumers. Samsung announced the monitor back during IFA last year as one of its latest gaming monitor offerings to come. Although it was initially set to launch sometime in Q4 of 2022.
Phone Arena
Apple's 10th Generation iPad is discounted for the first time in 2023
While hardcore Apple fans with a passion for large screens and a focus on everyday productivity and on-the-go entertainment have had quite a few different iPad Pro and iPad Air deals to choose from in the last few weeks, the slightly cheaper iPad (2022) is only now scoring its first discount of the new year.
