ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Is This the Beginning of the End for Credit Card Late Fees?

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vi8k8_0kbDLXCH00

Image source: Getty Images

Paying your credit card late can not only hurt your credit score and increase your interest rates , but it also costs American families $12 billion a year. Even though Congress banned excessive credit card late fees in 2009, credit card companies have been able to use a loophole to continue charging what is known as "junk fees." The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is proposing a new rule that can save consumers as much as $9 billion a year in late fees, but how will it impact credit card late fees? Let's take a closer look.

The impact of junk fee prevention

The CFPB's proposed rule is intended to prevent lenders from charging excessive late fees on credit cards . Currently, most late fee charges are around $30 per month, with some companies charging as much as $41 for each missed payment. However, if this rule goes into effect, the typical charge for a single late fee will be reduced to $8 per month. The CFPB states that $8 is enough to cover collection costs by the card company. This reduction in fees could save consumers significant amounts of money in the long run.

Save: This credit card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

In addition to reducing the amount of money charged for each individual late fee, this proposed rule would cap late fees at 25% of the required minimum payment. Currently, a cardholder can potentially pay up to 100% of the minimum payment in late fees. Lastly, the rule would end the automatic annual inflation adjustment and would base any late fee increases on market conditions.

The future of credit card late fees

If implemented as written, this proposed rule could potentially revolutionize how lenders handle late payments by eliminating many of the costly junk fees associated with them. By capping the amount of money lenders can collect from each late payment and limiting future fee increases, it should make it easier for people who struggle with managing their finances to stay current on their bills. They won't have to worry about excessive or multiple charges eating away at their already strained personal budgets .

For years, consumers have had to deal with costly late fees. These fees can add up quickly, leaving consumers with little recourse against them. The CFPB has proposed a rule that would drastically reduce credit card late fees and make debt more manageable for everyone involved. The CFPB's proposal is still in its early stages so it may take some time before we see any real changes in how lenders handle late payments. However, if enacted into law as currently written, it could potentially revolutionize how much money in late fees cardholders will have to pay!

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

Child Tax Credit 2023, what is the new news?

The Child Tax Credit for the 2023 tax season can be claimed as long as the parents meet the established requirements. It is necessary to clarify that the payments will not be as large as in 2021, when the benefits were up to $3600.00 USD per dependent.
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
USA Diario

Who will receive direct payments soon?

In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
R.A. Heim

Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​.
OREGON STATE
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy