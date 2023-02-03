ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon Could Be the Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in February

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Warren Buffett beat the market (again) in 2022. However, he didn't get any help from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) . Shares of the e-commerce and cloud-hosting giant plunged nearly 50% last year.

That's now water under the bridge. Amazon is off to a great start in 2023, with its shares soaring more than 20% year to date. It should have even more room to run. Here's why Amazon could be the best Buffett stock to buy in February.

What Buffett likes

If you look at all of the stocks in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, you'll find some common denominators. The investing icon likes stocks that possess several attributes.

Back in 1995, Buffett stated in a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, "The most important thing in evaluating businesses is figuring out how big the moat is around the business." Nearly three decades later, he still likes stocks with strong moats -- competitive advantages that help fend off rivals like moats protected castles in the middle ages.

In that same shareholder meeting, Buffett also said, "We are trying to look at businesses in terms of what kind of cash can they produce." In other words, he wants to buy stocks that generate strong free cash flow .

Not every stock in Berkshire's portfolio looks like a great bargain right now, based on commonly used valuation metrics. However, Buffett remains a value investor at heart. He only buys stocks that he believes are valued attractively, compared to their ability to grow earnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs2KK_0kbDLWJY00

Image source: Amazon.

Amazon delivers

Amazon delivers on all of the criteria Buffett likes to see in a stock. That's especially true with the company's moat. Amazon arguably has one of the strongest moats of any business in the world.

For example, no other competitor can claim the economies of scale that Amazon has with its logistics and transportation operations or its cloud-hosting business. The company's low costs give it a big advantage. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos once said, "Your margin is our opportunity."

Then there's Amazon's network effect. The more suppliers who sell products on its site, the more customers it attracts -- and vice versa.

At first glance, you might not think that Amazon checks Buffett's box of generating strong free cash flow. In the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2022, the company generated negative free cash flow of $19.7 billion. However, the primary reason for the negative number is that Amazon doubled its network capacity since 2020.

Bill Miller, who beat the market for 14 consecutive years when he was at Legg Mason, predicts that Amazon will generate free cash flow of $60 billion by 2025. With the company already cutting its capital expenditures and reducing staff, I suspect that the $60 billion target by 2025 is attainable.

That brings us to valuation. Miller thinks that Amazon is a no-brainer stock to buy because the company's cloud-hosting business practically justifies the current market cap all by itself. Amazon's shares are also trading at a historically low price-to-sales multiple.

The best?

To be fair, other stocks could be viewed as the best Buffett stock to buy in February. For example, Buffett himself has invested heavily in recent months in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Occidental Petroleum . It's possible that these or other stocks in Berkshire's portfolio could outperform Amazon this year.

But Amazon is certainly a strong contender for the honor. Investors who add the stock to their portfolios in February will probably be really glad they did five years from now.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon.com and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy