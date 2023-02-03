Hearty keto-friendly Queso: Easy party dip recipe made for clearing out the pantry

Queso is a beloved party staple, and there are plenty of ways to prepare it for a Super Bowl party, or any occasion for that matter.

This recipe is unique in that it uses such a wide variety of ingredients. Simpler recipes for queso exist , but this one is great for clearing out your pantry, using up some staple produce items that you may have on hand, and yielding plenty of queso for a large gathering. It’s keto-friendly, so it’s great to serve alongside a tray of mixed veggies for anyone adhering to that diet.

It’s a great lesson in layering flavor, too. The queso recipe uses just one pot and calls for slowly adding ingredients over time. You let the sausage fully brown, then incorporate the veggies to cook down in sausage fat and finally add the dairy and salsa to round everything out.

Did I mention all this recipe calls for is one pot to cook in? The fewer dishes after any party, the better.

This recipe is courtesy of the grocery store chain H-E-B .

How to make Hearty Keto-friendly Queso

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the sausage, approximately seven to nine minutes.

Add in the chopped onion and bell pepper and sauté until softened, about 6 minutes.

Add in green chilies, queso blanco, cream cheese, milk, chicken stock and salsa verde. Stir constantly, ensuring the cheese will melt evenly.

Right before serving, add in diced tomatoes and chopped cilantro and mix into the queso.

Serve with warm tortilla chips.

Hearty white queso H-E-B

-H-E-B