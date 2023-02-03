Read full article on original website
Ohio school district closes on Friday due to staff shortages
An Ohio school district had to close on Friday due to staff shortages. Cambridge City School District said they will be closed on Friday, February 3, 2023 due to a shortage of available staff within multiple areas of our operation. The School District says they plan to be open on Monday. No other information was […]
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine following train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials have issued an evacuation notice for people living within a mile of the derailment. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the area to assist local authorities. In a statement,...
Channel 3000
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
myfox28columbus.com
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
Semi-truck fire causes oil, fuel spill on US Rte. 35 in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Silver Memorial Bridge (U.S. Rte. 35) in Ohio was reopened Saturday morning after a semi-trailer-truck fire that burned the tractor down to its frame rails. Red’s Rollen Garage crews assisted on the scene with clean-up and recovery. According to Red’s Rollen Garage, the Silver Memorial Bridge was closed on […]
WTAP
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
WKYC
Winning Powerball numbers with $700 million jackpot for February 4, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $700 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 52 winners. $100 prize: 109 winners. $14 prize: 1,570 winners.
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. EST Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries or damage to structures were reported. “The post-derailment fire...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Ohio
The Midwestern state of Ohio is recognized for its lengthy history, illustrious cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The state is home to various tourist attractions, from adventure seekers to history enthusiasts. The following are the top 10 Ohio tourist attractions that you should not skip:
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Squads punch their ticket to the OASSA Cheer State Championships
OHIO, (WTRF)– It was a busy weekend for Ohio high school cheer squads. Teams put on their best performances on Saturday at the OVAC Cheering Championships. and then turned around and it did again at the OASSA Cheer and Dance Regional Championships. The Union Local Jets placed second at OVAC and crushed it on Sunday. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin's Shack marks the chain's seventh location in Ohio.
