Georgia State

James Carroll
1d ago

who said Russian collusion was a fact and hunters laptop didn't exist? but you can trust them with truth about the vax.

RC Paraska
1d ago

Can’t refute the interviews and video evidence, not to mention the obvious, that vaccinated sheeple have started dropping like flies. This is just a damage control piece to try and buy these corrupt murderous elitists more time to get their affairs in order and go into hiding. No particular order and there are so many who need to be held accountable…but Fauci has GOT to be #1 on the most wanted list😹

Hanz2020
1d ago

They keep saying it's "widely debunked" yet they never specify how. Once in a while they cite a few "examples" with some pretty flimsy debunking "evidence". Guess the documentary has gained too much traction for them to pretend it just doesn't exist anymore. Now it's time for damage control.

Mother Jones

The Real Reason House Republicans Kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Republicans removed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday because she is a Black, Muslim woman. Officially, that’s not the reason. But the facts speak for themselves: The removal is the culmination of years of targeting Omar by Donald Trump, the rightwing media, and Republican lawmakers who attacked her religion, ethnicity, and history as a refugee. The GOP majority has an official reason for ousting Omar—and then there’s the reason both they and everyone else know is really behind this outrage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes below-the-belt swipe at Eric Swalwell in vicious tweet

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a below-the-belt shot at one of her congressional colleagues Friday in a spicy Twitter exchange. The Georgia Republican invoked Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) purported dalliance with suspected Chinese honeytrap Christine Fang, aka Fang Fang, after the California Democrat made a bawdy joke at the expense of Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), who has spent the week passing out AR-15-shaped lapel pins to pro-Second Amendment House members.  “Why is it so small?” Swalwell said in a tweet aimed at Clyde, who showed off the pins Thursday in a video posted on the social media platform.  To which Greene responded:...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told…
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for claiming Illinois school got $5.1bn funding for critical race theory

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is facing social media mockery for asking how much money a Illinois school received to teach critical race theory. The Georgia Republican asked the question in a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Ms Greene now sits on the panel after she was removed from her committee assignments last Congress for previous racist and antisemitic comments as well as promoting various conspiracy theories. Ms Greene asked US Comptroller General Gene Dodaro how much money meant for Covid-19 relief went toward teaching “CRT.”Mr Dodaro asked what “CRT” meant, seeming confused.“It’s a racist curriculum used...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.
The Independent

A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?

A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

 http://www.motherjones.com/

