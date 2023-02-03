ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

With Syracuse in danger, Edwards comes to the rescue

Syracuse’s big three of Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard III, and Judah Mintz took over late at Boston College, scoring 19 of the team’s final 21 points in the last eight minutes to change a 59-56 deficit into a 77-68 win. Mintz had seven while Edwards and Girard each scored a half dozen to push the Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) into the win column.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Two seniors, two freshmen lead charge in road win

Syracuse basketball entered its Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Boston College on Saturday night with the Orange struggling and the Eagles on a roll. The ‘Cuse had lost three straight and four of its past five league encounters. Some SU fans have declared the 2022-23 season over for the Orange. Boston College, meanwhile, had triumphed in three of its last four contests, including a home victory against No. 20 and ACC standings’ leader Clemson a few days ago.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup

Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

3 takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse’s 7-5 win over Vermont

In the season opener in head coach Gary Gait’s second campaign with the Orange, Syracuse held off defending American East champion Vermont, 7-5. #1: A streaky Orange offense gains momentum late in win. Syracuse struggled to find the back of the net in the first and third quarters, as...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award

VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
WAVERLY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert

One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy