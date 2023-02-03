Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
sujuiceonline.com
With Syracuse in danger, Edwards comes to the rescue
Syracuse’s big three of Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard III, and Judah Mintz took over late at Boston College, scoring 19 of the team’s final 21 points in the last eight minutes to change a 59-56 deficit into a 77-68 win. Mintz had seven while Edwards and Girard each scored a half dozen to push the Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) into the win column.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Two seniors, two freshmen lead charge in road win
Syracuse basketball entered its Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Boston College on Saturday night with the Orange struggling and the Eagles on a roll. The ‘Cuse had lost three straight and four of its past five league encounters. Some SU fans have declared the 2022-23 season over for the Orange. Boston College, meanwhile, had triumphed in three of its last four contests, including a home victory against No. 20 and ACC standings’ leader Clemson a few days ago.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup
Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse over Boston College with career-high effort (final score, recap)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — The Syracuse basketball team will visit Boston College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Conte Forum. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Boston College to see the latest updates. Final.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s “probably’' returning for 2023-24 season
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jim Boeheim addressed speculation over his coaching future in the aftermath of Syracuse’s 77-68 win at Boston College on Saturday. In a one-on-one post-game interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boeheim, who is 78 years old, said he’s leaning toward returning for a 48th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse’s 7-5 win over Vermont
In the season opener in head coach Gary Gait’s second campaign with the Orange, Syracuse held off defending American East champion Vermont, 7-5. #1: A streaky Orange offense gains momentum late in win. Syracuse struggled to find the back of the net in the first and third quarters, as...
Syracuse Pulls Away Down the Stretch in Win at Boston College
Syracuse dominated the last seven minutes of the game and earned a road win at Boston College 77-68. With the victory, the Orange improved to 14-10 (7-6) on the season. Next up is at Florida State on Wednesday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU. It was Syracuse's 10th ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
iheart.com
Should Jim Boeheim Coach the 2023-2024 Season at Syracuse University? Vote!
Syracuse Men's Basketball head coach Jim Boeheim hints at coaching the 2023-2024 season. Should he stay or go? CLICK HERE to vote in our Morning News Poll.
Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award
VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned section champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
