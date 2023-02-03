Read full article on original website
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville
DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say. The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville. According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms. Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday. Detectives...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of activist shot and killed near Atlanta police training center site holds news conference
ATLANTA - The family of a protestor killed by the Georgia State Patrol at the site of a planned police training center dubbed "Cop City" by opponents will be held a news conference Monday morning. A spokesperson for the family said a private autopsy paid for by the family reveals...
WSB Radio
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shoots son at restaurant over argument, police say
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - Adairsville Police is investigating a Saturday night shooting that they say began as an argument between a father and his son. The victim was admitted to a local hospital for an emergency surgery. Officers said the incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot...
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
Man arrested after overnight SWAT standoff in Cobb
A suspected aggravated assault at a Cobb County home Thursday night led to an hours-long SWAT standoff with the suspect but ended with no injuries and the man in custody, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested for suspect 'contraband drop' at DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was trying to take advantage of a broken window at the DeKalb County Jail to drop off items such illegal drugs, tobacco, cell phones, and other contraband to inmates. Michael Anthony Dixon was charged with crossing a guard line with weapons,...
wrganews.com
Man dead following shooting on Reservoir Street
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023–9:16 a.m. A 56-year-old Aragon man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found outside the building and had...
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford
BUFORD, Ga. - One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home. The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford. Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home. Daniel Franco was...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
WSB Radio
Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home
Officers were called to the home at 5:15 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities conduct clearing operation at Atlanta public safety training center site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A massive law enforcement presence was out Monday morning clearing the woods at the site of Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center ahead of imminent construction for the controversial facility. SWAT teams from the Atlanta and DeKalb County police departments, as well as Georgia State...
69-year-old restaurant owner attacked by Grubhub driver picking up order, metro Atlanta police say
Grub Hub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs Restaurant owner.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police investigators have asked for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who they said suffered a mental health crisis Sunday evening before disappearing. Officials said Clevan Aguilar was diagnosed with schizophrenia. They said he had an episode around 8 p.m. before leaving his residence located...
fox5atlanta.com
Girl, 15, with special needs reported missing in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,. She is described as a Black female, with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and weighing about...
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
