Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say. The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville. According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling...
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms. Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday. Detectives...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father shoots son at restaurant over argument, police say

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - Adairsville Police is investigating a Saturday night shooting that they say began as an argument between a father and his son. The victim was admitted to a local hospital for an emergency surgery. Officers said the incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot...
fox5atlanta.com

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Man dead following shooting on Reservoir Street

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023–9:16 a.m. A 56-year-old Aragon man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found outside the building and had...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. - One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home. The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford. Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home. Daniel Franco was...
BUFORD, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police search for missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police investigators have asked for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who they said suffered a mental health crisis Sunday evening before disappearing. Officials said Clevan Aguilar was diagnosed with schizophrenia. They said he had an episode around 8 p.m. before leaving his residence located...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Girl, 15, with special needs reported missing in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,. She is described as a Black female, with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and weighing about...
ALPHARETTA, GA

