PVA: Over $10 million in property taxes generated

Russell County’s current 2022 taxable assessment comes in at over $1 billion and will generate more than $10.1 million in real property taxes, according to the Russell County PVA’s Office. There are approximately 22,300 parcels in Russell County with 17,000 of them classified as residential, 4,140 are farms,...
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
Jamestown man arrested early Sunday in Cumberland County

A Jamestown man was arrested on a variety of charges early Sunday morning in Burkesville, according to jail records. Edward Hedges, 42, was taken into custody by the Burkesville Police Department on charges of DUI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, menacing, and disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. Hedges was lodged...
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Rachelle Wright

An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky

In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
Two arrests made locally Thursday

Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky

Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
Lillian Weston, age 89, of Jamestown

Lillian Marie Vaughn Weston, age 89 of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, February 2nd, at Jean Waddle Care Center, Somerset, KY. She was born in Jamestown on September 7, 1933, daughter of the late Maggie (Wooldridge) and W.L. Vaughn. Lillian Weston is survived by a daughter, Maria (Paul) Welch, of Hawthorn...
SCC announces Fall 2022 President’s List

Somerset Community College has announced their President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Those from Russell County on the list include:. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
RC Dance teams perform well in Winchester

The Russell County High and Middle School Laker Dance teams competed at “The Dance Association” Finals in Winchester over the weekend. The high school ream brought home the “Outstanding Commitment” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical while the middle school team captured the overall “Emotional Execution” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical. The high school also brought home Varsity Pom Champion and was a finalist in Jazz/Lyrical.
