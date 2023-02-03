Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
PVA: Over $10 million in property taxes generated
Russell County’s current 2022 taxable assessment comes in at over $1 billion and will generate more than $10.1 million in real property taxes, according to the Russell County PVA’s Office. There are approximately 22,300 parcels in Russell County with 17,000 of them classified as residential, 4,140 are farms,...
lakercountry.com
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested early Sunday in Cumberland County
A Jamestown man was arrested on a variety of charges early Sunday morning in Burkesville, according to jail records. Edward Hedges, 42, was taken into custody by the Burkesville Police Department on charges of DUI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, menacing, and disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. Hedges was lodged...
clayconews.com
Driver Arrested at Scene of Traffic Crash during Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Tamera Reid of London on Monday evening January 30, 2023 at approximately 5:58 PM. The arrest occurred on Glenview Road, approximately 1 and 1/2 miles north of London after Deputy Brown was dispatched...
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky
In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
wymt.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
WTVQ
Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky
Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
lakercountry.com
Lillian Weston, age 89, of Jamestown
Lillian Marie Vaughn Weston, age 89 of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, February 2nd, at Jean Waddle Care Center, Somerset, KY. She was born in Jamestown on September 7, 1933, daughter of the late Maggie (Wooldridge) and W.L. Vaughn. Lillian Weston is survived by a daughter, Maria (Paul) Welch, of Hawthorn...
lakercountry.com
SCC announces Fall 2022 President’s List
Somerset Community College has announced their President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Those from Russell County on the list include:. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
lakercountry.com
RC Dance teams perform well in Winchester
The Russell County High and Middle School Laker Dance teams competed at “The Dance Association” Finals in Winchester over the weekend. The high school ream brought home the “Outstanding Commitment” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical while the middle school team captured the overall “Emotional Execution” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical. The high school also brought home Varsity Pom Champion and was a finalist in Jazz/Lyrical.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
Comments / 0