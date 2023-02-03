The excitement about new development obscures an awkward fact that the city and developers have to reckon with: Downtown already has more buildings than it has people who want to occupy them. It already has more road, rail, and bus capacity than any eastern U.S. downtown south of Washington, D.C. On weekdays, there are plenty of people there. The problem is that, at 5 p.m. on Fridays, the place clears out. Downtown Atlanta is often filled with a large, diverse group of people, but not many of them are residents. The post There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO