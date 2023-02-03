Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Return to These Favorite North Georgia Hiking Trails for Changing Seasons and SceneryDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Kemp condemns antisemitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) condemned antisemitic flyers found on residents’ driveways in Atlanta, Ga. suburbs over the weekend. Residents of the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody neighborhoods, which are predominantly Jewish, found antisemitic flyers encased in plastic ziploc baggies on their driveways Sunday morning. “This kind of hate has no place in our state and…
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
Antisemitic literature thrown on driveways across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A number of Sandy Springs residents received antisemitic literature overnight, including Ga. House Rep. Esther Panitch. The Sandy Springs defense attorney said she woke up with literature inside Ziplock bags that also included kernels of corn. "Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia," she said...
Environmental protests have a long history in the U.S. Police had never killed an activist — until now.
Last month’s killing of a nonbinary activist known as “Tortuguita,” who was shot during an occupation protest in Atlanta’s South River Forest, marked the first police killing of a demonstrator in the history of the U.S. environmental movement. Police entered the forest on Jan. 18 after...
Documents show how 19 "Cop City" activists got charged with terrorism
A burst of gunfire rang through a forest on the edge of Atlanta, Georgia, on the morning of January 18. Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, whose chosen name was Tortuguita (Spanish for "little turtle"), had been shot and killed by police officers, becoming the only known person killed by law enforcement during an environmentalist act of land defense in the U.S.
Atlanta Police to hold reality-based training event at Lenox Square
The Atlanta Police Department will be conducting a reality-based training at Lenox Square on Sunday evening.
The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta
Proctor, Tanyard, Clear, and Intrenchment creeks all begin downtown and flow out from the city like spokes—west, north, east, and south. The creeks predate the railroads and highways that have nearly buried them, but their exact sources remain a mystery. The post The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
The excitement about new development obscures an awkward fact that the city and developers have to reckon with: Downtown already has more buildings than it has people who want to occupy them. It already has more road, rail, and bus capacity than any eastern U.S. downtown south of Washington, D.C. On weekdays, there are plenty of people there. The problem is that, at 5 p.m. on Fridays, the place clears out. Downtown Atlanta is often filled with a large, diverse group of people, but not many of them are residents. The post There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82
ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been
Hard to keep all the numbered buildings and buzzwords straight? Here’s a quick guide to what’s proposed, what’s underway, and what might have been. The post A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
WSB Radio
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor explains why Atlanta must sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is addressing why the city is about to return $10 million in COVID relief money to the feds. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
tourcounsel.com
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
