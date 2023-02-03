ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.3 WBCKFM

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City

Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.
DETROIT, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway

A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
DETROIT, MI
Court TV

Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
DETROIT, MI
fmhiphop.com

All Three Missing Detroit Rappers Found Dead Inside Apartment

This unusual case of three missing rappers’ murders in Detroit, Michigan, caught the nation by storm. The mystery is still unfolding. After two weeks of no answers, a set of missing Detroit artists have been found dead in Highland Park Apartments. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montaya Givens were planning to perform on Jan 21 at East Detroit club Lounge 31. However, the event was unexpectedly canceled due to technical equipment issues, according to Michigan police.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Planet Detroit

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.  “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award

Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born

Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 […] The post On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
