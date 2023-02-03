Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor – Delegate Todd Morgan On The YMCA
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 6, the Delegate of District 29C, Todd Morgan released the following letter:. “It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community. I was elected Commissioner from this district for 3 terms. During my 12 years as Commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.
Bay Net
Nominate Community Members For The 2022 Sustainability Awards
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s County organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve our local environment. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools,...
Bay Net
Local Amateur Radio System Expands In Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, the Calvert Amateur Radio Association (CARA) with the cooperation of the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) installed a new radio repeater system. This radio system funded by CARA members dramatically enhances the communications capabilities of amateur radio operators in Calvert County and adjacent counties. “It’s a huge improvement”, says William Hackett Sr, RACES Officer for Calvert County, “with this system, the amateur radio operator, if needed, is better equipped to assist with Calvert County emergency radio communication.”
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel Vacancy
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, is seeking applicants to serve on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel is a five-member body whose primary responsibility is to provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints, and make recommendations to the Board of Education on matters relating to conflict of interest, financial disclosure, and lobbying disclosure. Members must be residents of St. Mary’s County and may not be a member of the Board of Education, subject to the Board’s control, an employee of the Board, an employee of a business entity subject to the authority of the Board, or the spouse/partner of such individuals. Members should have a genuine interest in the public school system and all children, indicate a willingness to devote the necessary time to function effectively on the Ethics Panel and be able to work effectively as team members, and reflect an ability to think and act objectively and independently and demonstrate an understanding of the responsibilities of the panel.
Wbaltv.com
Community center honors man who pioneered way for African Americans in Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's only fitting that a new community center in Howard County is named after a man who spent a lifetime serving the community. The 46,000-square-foot Roger Carter Community Center on Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City bears the name of an African American leader who was no stranger to being the first.
Bay Net
NYC Housing Executive To Lead Housing Authority Of St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announces Simone Ross, MPA as the new Executive Director for the organization. Ross comes to HASMC with more than 20 years of housing, medical, and mental health experience. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve...
Bay Net
Flea Market Visit Pays Off With $50,000 Scratch-Off Find In Charles County
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – About to head home after perusing the offerings at a local flea market, a retired White Plains welder experienced the find of a lifetime. Ernest Saindon discovered a vintage Gold X20 scratch-off priced at $5 and, after a minute or two of scratching, parlayed that modest investment into a $50,000 payoff.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
Bay Net
Students Compete, Place In VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown
WALDORF, Md. – The Eagles — a VEX Robotics team from North Point High School — was named a tournament champion at the Jan. 21 VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown competition. Lucky Duckies, a community team made up of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in the Southern Maryland Robotics Club, shares the title of tournament champions with North Point. Both teams advance to the Maryland State Robotics Competition March 3 at Dundulk High School.
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
Bay Net
Three Failed, Twelve Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Twelve of the 15 establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s...
Two Annapolis Men Busted In MD Following Foot Pursuit With Deputies: Frederick County Sheriff
Two Maryland men are facing charges after being busted with heroin, meth, and crack following a foot chase with officers in Frederick County, according to authorities. The long day for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies attempted to locate an...
mocoshow.com
Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History
Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
dbknews.com
Skateboarding park opens outside Leonardtown Community Center
Freshman Ethan Bauman uses a ramp at the new skatepark in the Leonardtown Community Feb. 2, 2023. (Taneen Momeni/The Diamondback) College Park skaters now have a temporary place to call their own after Leonardtown Skatepark’s grand opening Jan. 27. Members of the University of Maryland Skateboarding Club and WeSkate...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Bay Net
SRO Investigating Possession Of Controlled Dangerous Substance On School Property
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On February 3 at 2:30 p.m., a student at Henry E. Lackey High School went to the school nurse and reported he was feeling sick after ingesting edibles that he thought might contain THC. The student’s parents were notified and the student went home. School...
Comments / 0