Calvert County, MD

Bay Net

Letter To The Editor – Delegate Todd Morgan On The YMCA

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 6, the Delegate of District 29C, Todd Morgan released the following letter:. “It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community. I was elected Commissioner from this district for 3 terms. During my 12 years as Commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Nominate Community Members For The 2022 Sustainability Awards

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s County organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve our local environment. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Local Amateur Radio System Expands In Calvert County

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, the Calvert Amateur Radio Association (CARA) with the cooperation of the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) installed a new radio repeater system. This radio system funded by CARA members dramatically enhances the communications capabilities of amateur radio operators in Calvert County and adjacent counties. “It’s a huge improvement”, says William Hackett Sr, RACES Officer for Calvert County, “with this system, the amateur radio operator, if needed, is better equipped to assist with Calvert County emergency radio communication.”
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel Vacancy

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, is seeking applicants to serve on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel is a five-member body whose primary responsibility is to provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints, and make recommendations to the Board of Education on matters relating to conflict of interest, financial disclosure, and lobbying disclosure. Members must be residents of St. Mary’s County and may not be a member of the Board of Education, subject to the Board’s control, an employee of the Board, an employee of a business entity subject to the authority of the Board, or the spouse/partner of such individuals. Members should have a genuine interest in the public school system and all children, indicate a willingness to devote the necessary time to function effectively on the Ethics Panel and be able to work effectively as team members, and reflect an ability to think and act objectively and independently and demonstrate an understanding of the responsibilities of the panel.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Students Compete, Place In VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown

WALDORF, Md. – The Eagles — a VEX Robotics team from North Point High School — was named a tournament champion at the Jan. 21 VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown competition. Lucky Duckies, a community team made up of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in the Southern Maryland Robotics Club, shares the title of tournament champions with North Point. Both teams advance to the Maryland State Robotics Competition March 3 at Dundulk High School.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

PEP Program To Start In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History

Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
POTOMAC, MD
dbknews.com

Skateboarding park opens outside Leonardtown Community Center

Freshman Ethan Bauman uses a ramp at the new skatepark in the Leonardtown Community Feb. 2, 2023. (Taneen Momeni/The Diamondback) College Park skaters now have a temporary place to call their own after Leonardtown Skatepark’s grand opening Jan. 27. Members of the University of Maryland Skateboarding Club and WeSkate...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

