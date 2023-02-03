Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Galley Group to open food hall at Newport on the Levee, searching for chefs with restaurant concepts
A new food hall is set to open at Newport on the Levee in summer 2023. The Galley on the Levee will feature four chef-driven restaurants and a bar, and the food hall will open out to Bridgeview Box Park. The food hall’s restaurants will also have full-service kitchens, and visitors can enjoy their meals in first-come, first-served communal seating.
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
WLWT 5
The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show to be held in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show will be held Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. This is event is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costumes but they're sitting somewhere in the audience with you! This will be a fun, social and interactive evening event for adults.
linknky.com
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more
Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
lovelandmagazine.com
Queen City Motors offering $2K reward for stolen truck
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…. Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
This spot in Oldenburg takes home the title.
lovelandmagazine.com
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
Did You Know that ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is Based in Kentucky?
We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
meetnky.com
Off-the-Beaten Path Family Things To Do in the Northern Kentucky/Cincy Region
Although traditional museums and attractions tend to be top spots to take the kids when you’re looking to explore local cultural activities, sometimes it’s nice to shake things up a bit. Luckily, the Cincy/NKY area offers tons of quirky family fun and off-the-beaten path attractions to experience. Get ready to plan you next adventure!
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
wvxu.org
River scum prompts false alarm on Little Miami River near Loveland
A "sudsy substance" in the Little Miami River was under investigation Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Health District originally said it was a sewage leak into the water near Loveland. But the Metropolitan Sewer District said it wasn't from their system and they weren't even sure it was sewage. Hamilton...
WKRC
Local riverfront restaurant to close for renovations, reopen with new concept
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A riverfront restaurant in Northern Kentucky will close. Enson Harbor on Riverboat Row in Bellevue announced that it would no longer be a New Orelans' style restaurant and close for renovations after Jan. 5. There's a sign on the door stating that a Chinese dim sum...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
Fox 19
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old recovering after a traumatic accident at a trampoline park is trying to find the medical professionals who rushed to her aid. Gemma Miller was badly hurt last Sunday at a business in Anderson Township, according to her mother, Megan. Gemma broke her tibia and fibula....
