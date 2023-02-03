ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Six-Year-Old Shooter Attacks Teacher

On Jan. 6, in Virginia Abigail Zwerner suffered a bullet wound to the chest. A six year-old student brought a gun into the classroom at Richneck elementary school and intentionally shot and wounded Zwerner. The bullet remains lodged in her body. The administration at Richneck elementary school was warned four...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
