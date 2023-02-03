Read full article on original website
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Newport News teachers to school board: 'We need support now'
The shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher set off a flurry of emails from dozens of teachers from the school, the district and even from past educators, all speaking out about concerns.
WJLA
Va. child psychiatrist urges early intervention for possible mental health issues in kids
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s been one month since a Newport News elementary school teacher was shot through the hand and into her chest, allegedly by her first-grade student. A northern Virginia child and adolescent psychiatrist calls the case a mental health “wakeup call.”. Since Jan....
texasmetronews.com
Black And Missing Foundation Tracks And Advocates For Families With Missing Children And Adults
Two weeks after her stepfather reported her missing and a region-wide effort to find her was undertaken, Kadence S. Morrell, 15, of Norfolk, was safely located in Tolleson, Arizona. The Norfolk Police, FBI, and other officials have not announced why she left home, prompting her stepfather to call for help.
Teacher emails reveal 'behavioral difficulties' with 6-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newly obtained documents shed light on behavioral problems with a 6-year-old boy in the months leading up to when police said he intentionally shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school. The shooting inside Richneck Elementary left the teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, critically...
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
Community members to host fundraiser for Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting
Community members in Chesapeake are coming together to host a fundraiser for a local deputy who was injured during a shootout.
WAVY News 10
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Virginia Sports Hall of Fame honors student-athletes. Hampton University Marching Force perform in NBA …. Woman seriously injured following shooting on Loxley …. WAVY News 10. WAVY-TV 10 celebrates...
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Six-Year-Old Shooter Attacks Teacher
On Jan. 6, in Virginia Abigail Zwerner suffered a bullet wound to the chest. A six year-old student brought a gun into the classroom at Richneck elementary school and intentionally shot and wounded Zwerner. The bullet remains lodged in her body. The administration at Richneck elementary school was warned four...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WAVY News 10
Lawyer says former Richneck Elementary School principal not aware of student bringing gun to school
A lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal Briana Foster-Newton said Foster-Newton was not aware of the student having brought a gun to school on the day of the Jan. 6 shooting there. Lawyer says former Richneck Elementary School principal …. A lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal Briana...
Police investigate shooting on Bayville St. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bayville St.
VDOE miscalculation in school funding could cost Hampton Roads schools millions
The VDOE says a miscalculation led to an overestimated amount of funding promised to schools totaling approximately $201 million. That means school districts could be getting less aid than expected.
Norfolk Superintendent presents $401M budget proposal
During a school board meeting Wednesday, Dr. Byrdsong proposed the budget, which focuses on five priority areas including employee recruitment and the safety and security of students and staff.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Broad St. in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:51 p.m. in the area of Broad St. and Acorn St.
