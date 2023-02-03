ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

House Bill 1416 meets some opposition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
MAINE STATE
KELOLAND TV

Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?

A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mykxlg.com

SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills

KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature might change law on student truancy

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public school district officials in South Dakota no longer would be responsible for students in their communities who don’t attend their schools and appear to be missing classes, under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature. The House Education Committee voted on Friday...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Guest Column: Right To Bear Arms? Absolutely. Peace Officers Can’t Be Everywhere…

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gideon J. Tucker, an eminent attorney, newspaperman and politician of the 19th century once wrote; “No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” While Mr. Tucker hailed from New York he could just as easily have had Wyoming on his mind given the latest dustup concerning firearms reported in articles on February 3rd.
WYOMING STATE
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Ranks 8th for Dependence on Farm Subsidies

You’d think all those hippie farmers in liberal California would rely more heavily on government to sustain their farms than the God-fearing capitalists cultivating South Dakota’s crops. But no: according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group, from 1995 through 2021, South Dakota farmers took the eighth-largest share of federal farm subsidies, beating California farmers’ federal dependence by $4.7 billion:
KANSAS STATE
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem signs first new law of the year

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
RIVERTON, WY
KELOLAND TV

World War II vets dying rapidly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about 10 years there will be 1,751 World War II veterans still living in the U.S., according to data analyzed and shared this month by Statista. As of this year, there are about 87,000 of World War II veterans still living. The U.S....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy