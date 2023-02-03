Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
House Bill 1416 meets some opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
KEVN
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
kelo.com
Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills
KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Republican favor tax cuts but not sure which ones at this time
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- It appears most South Dakota legislators are in favor of cutting taxes, the issue will be agreeing on which one. There are bills filed to cut the sales tax on groceries, general sales taxes and to roll back propery tax assessments. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre...
KELOLAND TV
SD Legislature might change law on student truancy
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public school district officials in South Dakota no longer would be responsible for students in their communities who don’t attend their schools and appear to be missing classes, under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature. The House Education Committee voted on Friday...
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
mykxlg.com
SD Democrat Lawmakers "Express Unhappiness" with "Able-Bodied" Medicaid Resolution
South Dakota Democratic legislators express unhappiness with a resolution that would ask voters to allow the state to consider a work requirement for "able bodied" Medicaid expansion recipients. The House this week passed HJR 5004, which would put the constitutional amendment on the 2024 general election ballot. Democratic House Assistant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Right To Bear Arms? Absolutely. Peace Officers Can’t Be Everywhere…
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gideon J. Tucker, an eminent attorney, newspaperman and politician of the 19th century once wrote; “No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” While Mr. Tucker hailed from New York he could just as easily have had Wyoming on his mind given the latest dustup concerning firearms reported in articles on February 3rd.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Ranks 8th for Dependence on Farm Subsidies
You’d think all those hippie farmers in liberal California would rely more heavily on government to sustain their farms than the God-fearing capitalists cultivating South Dakota’s crops. But no: according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group, from 1995 through 2021, South Dakota farmers took the eighth-largest share of federal farm subsidies, beating California farmers’ federal dependence by $4.7 billion:
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem signs first new law of the year
PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
KELOLAND TV
World War II vets dying rapidly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about 10 years there will be 1,751 World War II veterans still living in the U.S., according to data analyzed and shared this month by Statista. As of this year, there are about 87,000 of World War II veterans still living. The U.S....
KELOLAND TV
$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
