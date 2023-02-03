ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Bringing the Voices of the Community Together to Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sunday, Feb. 5

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Jazz Loft Celebrates Black History Month with Exhibits Honoring Jazz Musicians Who Called L.I. & NYC Home

The Jazz Loft will be marking Black History Month in February with special exhibits in the Loft’s museum celebrating jazz greats Louis Armstrong (Corona), Lloyd Trotman (Huntington), Ernie Royal and Benny Powell (Both who lived in New York City). The Jazz Loft’s museum contains more than 10,000 pieces of jazz memorabilia. The museum is open Thursday-Saturday and opens at Noon until 5 p.m.. The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook.
STONY BROOK, NY
New York Post

Black and Latino educators support lawmakers’ push for more minority-led charter schools in NY

Black and Latino leaders of New York City charter schools are backing a new bill that would allow dozens more of the alternative schools to open — as long as they are run by people of “historically, underrepresented communities.” The Black, Latinx, Asian Charter Collaborative is championing the Public Education Racial Equity And Diversity Act — or “READ Act” — that would raise the state-imposed cap to open 336 more charter schools, raising the limit from 460 to 796. The educators hope the woke bill — sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) — will persuade anti-charter progressive Albany lawmakers to change their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
back2stonewall.com

Black History Month – Remembering Marsha P. Johnson: The Original Drag Queen Transgender Activist (1945 – 1992)

Marsha P. Johnson was an African-American self-identified gay male drag queen and trans activist in New York City’s gay scene from the 1960s to the 1990s. One of the city’s oldest and best known “drag queens”, (which is what Marsha proudly referred to herself as) Marsha sometimes worked as a waitress, but usually she worked the streets. He was known for helping other drag and transvestites and street kids and was regarded as one of NYC’s original drag mothers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Addressing mental health within NY’s Black community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In an effort to raise awareness on mental health in the Black community, community members like Sara Taylor are starting the conversation. “Talking about mental health is often a taboo for many communities of color,” said Sara Taylor, founder and CEO of BIPOC PEEEEEEK Family Project.
ROCHESTER, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Artists Featured at Housing Authority Properties

Mural at Calcagno Homes in Yonkers is Highlight of Two-Year Public Art Project, 150 Pieces of Artwork to 7 Properties. The Yonkers Housing Authority and Yonkers Arts recently unveiled a colorful mural at Calcagno Homes celebrating local success stories and African-American culture. The mural called the “Come up” painted by Yonkers artist Robin Alcantara is one of more than 150 pieces of art that has been added to Yonkers Housing Authority properties like Calcagno.
YONKERS, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Outreach Receives $1.25 Million In Opioid Settlement Funds From Suffolk County for Workforce Development Project

Outreach, the agency known for life-saving alcohol and substance use treatment, recovery, and professional training, was selected out of over 100 submissions to receive a two-year grant of $1.25 million from the first phase of the Opioid Settlement funds in Suffolk County. To fill an urgent need for workforce for credentialed addiction and substance abuse counselors, these funds will provide Suffolk County Workforce Development Scholarships (SCWDS) for 200 Suffolk county residents to attend the Outreach Training Institute (OTI) Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) training.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
THE CITY

‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future

A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Council member Pineda-Isaac Unveils New Landlord Database www.citysquared.com/#/app/Yonkers/landing.

On Jan. 25, Yonkers City Council Member Corazon Pineda-Isaac announced the launch of the city’s new landlord registry that will provide Yonkers tenants with invaluable insight on potential issues and code violations on residential buildings before signing a lease. The registry, which will include all multi-family residential dwellings in Yonkers with over five units, will be available to anyone who wants access.
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy