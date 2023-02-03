Bringing the Voices of the Community Together to Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sunday, Feb. 5

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
'This is not just dance': Bokandeye African Dance Theater keeps African culture and history alive
The company performs at cultural and educational events across the tri-state area, but they're based at the Yonkers YWCA.
longisland.com
Jazz Loft Celebrates Black History Month with Exhibits Honoring Jazz Musicians Who Called L.I. & NYC Home
The Jazz Loft will be marking Black History Month in February with special exhibits in the Loft’s museum celebrating jazz greats Louis Armstrong (Corona), Lloyd Trotman (Huntington), Ernie Royal and Benny Powell (Both who lived in New York City). The Jazz Loft’s museum contains more than 10,000 pieces of jazz memorabilia. The museum is open Thursday-Saturday and opens at Noon until 5 p.m.. The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook.
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
Black and Latino educators support lawmakers’ push for more minority-led charter schools in NY
Black and Latino leaders of New York City charter schools are backing a new bill that would allow dozens more of the alternative schools to open — as long as they are run by people of “historically, underrepresented communities.” The Black, Latinx, Asian Charter Collaborative is championing the Public Education Racial Equity And Diversity Act — or “READ Act” — that would raise the state-imposed cap to open 336 more charter schools, raising the limit from 460 to 796. The educators hope the woke bill — sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) — will persuade anti-charter progressive Albany lawmakers to change their...
back2stonewall.com
Black History Month – Remembering Marsha P. Johnson: The Original Drag Queen Transgender Activist (1945 – 1992)
Marsha P. Johnson was an African-American self-identified gay male drag queen and trans activist in New York City’s gay scene from the 1960s to the 1990s. One of the city’s oldest and best known “drag queens”, (which is what Marsha proudly referred to herself as) Marsha sometimes worked as a waitress, but usually she worked the streets. He was known for helping other drag and transvestites and street kids and was regarded as one of NYC’s original drag mothers.
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Addressing mental health within NY’s Black community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In an effort to raise awareness on mental health in the Black community, community members like Sara Taylor are starting the conversation. “Talking about mental health is often a taboo for many communities of color,” said Sara Taylor, founder and CEO of BIPOC PEEEEEEK Family Project.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Artists Featured at Housing Authority Properties
Mural at Calcagno Homes in Yonkers is Highlight of Two-Year Public Art Project, 150 Pieces of Artwork to 7 Properties. The Yonkers Housing Authority and Yonkers Arts recently unveiled a colorful mural at Calcagno Homes celebrating local success stories and African-American culture. The mural called the “Come up” painted by Yonkers artist Robin Alcantara is one of more than 150 pieces of art that has been added to Yonkers Housing Authority properties like Calcagno.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Refinery29
Inside The Home Of The “Princess of Harlem” & How She’s Continuing Her Family’s Legacy
If you ask around Harlem — the true heart of Harlem — most people will immediately know the “Princess of Harlem.” It’s a nickname affectionately given to Dardra Coaxum, Harlem Shake social media manager and HRLM Champagne co-founder, for her commitment to serving members of her community.
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
New Black-owned art gallery comes to Downtown Brooklyn
Downtown Brooklyn just got a whole lot brighter with a Black-owned art gallery in the neighborhood.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
longisland.com
Outreach Receives $1.25 Million In Opioid Settlement Funds From Suffolk County for Workforce Development Project
Outreach, the agency known for life-saving alcohol and substance use treatment, recovery, and professional training, was selected out of over 100 submissions to receive a two-year grant of $1.25 million from the first phase of the Opioid Settlement funds in Suffolk County. To fill an urgent need for workforce for credentialed addiction and substance abuse counselors, these funds will provide Suffolk County Workforce Development Scholarships (SCWDS) for 200 Suffolk county residents to attend the Outreach Training Institute (OTI) Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) training.
‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future
A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Council member Pineda-Isaac Unveils New Landlord Database www.citysquared.com/#/app/Yonkers/landing.
On Jan. 25, Yonkers City Council Member Corazon Pineda-Isaac announced the launch of the city’s new landlord registry that will provide Yonkers tenants with invaluable insight on potential issues and code violations on residential buildings before signing a lease. The registry, which will include all multi-family residential dwellings in Yonkers with over five units, will be available to anyone who wants access.
N.Y. free college tuition: Deadline approaching to apply for Excelsior Scholarship for spring 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The deadline to apply for free college tuition through New York’s Excelsior Scholarship is right around the corner, but interested applicants still have some time. The Excelsior Scholarship fills a tuition gap after federal and state financial aid — providing the potential for a tuition-free...
