San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Return Home to Face Colorado State

SAN JOSE, Calif.—San José State women's basketball (3-19, 1-10 MW) kicks off a two-game home stand this week, starting with Colorado State (15-8, 8-3 MW) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a road loss at Wyoming last Thursday where they fell to the Cowgirls...
FORT COLLINS, CO
San Jose State University Spartans

Moore Continues Climb Up SJSU Career Scoring List on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif.—Omari Moore recorded his ninth 20-point game of the season and 12th of his career as he led all scorers with 22 points, but San José State fell at Fresno State, 70-62, Tuesday night inside the Save Mart Center. Moore moved into 12th all-time in scoring with...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Head To Fresno State Tuesday

San José State (14-9, 5-5 MW) at Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 MW) Location Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. San José State travels to the Central Valley Tuesday night for a Mountain West match-up with Fresno State beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second meeting between the two teams after SJSU won the first meeting 74-64, on January 10. San José State enters the game with a 14-9 overall record and 5-5 MW mark after an 84-64 home win over Wyoming Saturday night. SJSU continues to sit in sixth place in the conference standings.
FRESNO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Makes Way for Hawai'i in Amer Ari Invitational

Participating Teams (Rankings) SJSU, Arizona State (4), Auburn (2), Georgia Tech (12), Hawai'i, Hawai'i-Hilo, North Carolina (3), Oklahoma State (18), Oregon (23), Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin University, Pacific, Pepperdine (16), Stanford (5), TCU, Texas (14), Texas Tech (6), UC Davis, UCLA, Washington. Scoring Live Scoring. WAIMEA, Hawai'i – The San...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Macpherson Named MPSF Gymnast of the Week

SAN JOSE, Calif.—San José State women's gymnast Lauren Macpherson has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week after her performances Sunday at UC Davis. Won the all-around title with a 39.275, her second win of the season. Career-best 9.900 on floor. Added a 9.825...
SAN JOSE, CA

