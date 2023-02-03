Cheryl Wyatt was 13 years old when she skipped school and took the bus downtown with a friend to the Woolworth store in Alamo Plaza. It was March 16, 1960 — a Wednesday, Wyatt recalls, when her school cafeteria would be serving enchiladas for lunch. But local church pastors had organized a sit-in to protest segregation and she wanted to be there.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO