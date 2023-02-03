Read full article on original website
Offline power substation, water woes and tree damage cause headaches in Fair Oaks Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch residents, thousands of whom lost power Wednesday night, came close to having to boil their water as well. Transmission lines owned by a neighboring utility slowed CPS Energy’s ability to restore power to the municipality of roughly 10,500 people, which was forced to issue a water conservation notice because a water pumping station lost power.
The Trailist: With trails and nature programs, Hardberger Park offers more than a land bridge
Last week, for the first time in more than two years, I stood in the middle of the land bridge joining Phil Hardberger Park. Much had changed since I last walked across this isthmus of concrete, earth and vegetation extending across the busy thoroughfare of Wurzbach Parkway. Hardberger Park. Offers:...
City gives $36M to social service programs, but there’s still ARPA money left
San Antonio City Council allocated the last large batch of a federal coronavirus pandemic grant Thursday, approving a total of $36.4 million in contracts for programs that provide services for mental health, seniors, youth and other social services. But $3.7 million — mostly in the mental health category — hasn’t...
CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years
CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
Rent prices in San Antonio on a downward trend as economy reboots
Apartment renters soon could see relief after more than a year of extreme growth in rent costs in San Antonio and across the country. The average apartment rent in San Antonio during 2022 rose to $1,200 as the cost of rent grew by 15.5% in 2021 and at the start of 2022.
Developer gets historic review commission’s OK to build another 250 apartments at the Pearl
The Pearl is expanding again. A city panel on Wednesday approved new plans by the redevelopers of the former brewery campus for a mid-rise apartment tower north of the property. The multifamily project is planned for a 2-acre industrial site at 102 E. Josephine St., which sits along the Museum...
San Antonio woman recalls her role in 1960 Woolworth sit-in to desegregate lunch counters
Cheryl Wyatt was 13 years old when she skipped school and took the bus downtown with a friend to the Woolworth store in Alamo Plaza. It was March 16, 1960 — a Wednesday, Wyatt recalls, when her school cafeteria would be serving enchiladas for lunch. But local church pastors had organized a sit-in to protest segregation and she wanted to be there.
Opponents gear up to fight the Justice Charter: ‘This policy is going to implode San Antonio’
San Antonio Republicans are laying plans to organize voters in opposition to a proposed City Charter amendment that seeks to ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds, as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes. The progressive group ACT 4 SA — which stands...
Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts
Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
Freezing rain not expected in Bexar County, but Hill Country road conditions will be dangerous
This story has been updated. Hill Country counties north of Bexar are prepping for freezing rain and dangerous road conditions through Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of “multiple rounds of wintry precipitation,” including freezing rain and sleet. Bexar County is not expected to see freezing rain,...
Immersive Opera San Antonio production raises a toast to tango
To experience the authentic passion of tango in a seedy red-light district of Buenos Aires, you don’t have to make an overseas trip, thanks to Opera San Antonio. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts resident company will transform the Carlos Alvarez Theater into a functioning cocktail bar for an immersive performance of María de Buenos Aires, a 1968 two-act opera by Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla and Uruguayan poet Horacio Ferrer.
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
State Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers
The State Board of Education no longer opposes school voucher programs, a change in stance that could pave the way for the passage of legislation allowing parents to use public dollars on private school tuition. After initially adopting legislative priorities months ago that included a call to “reject all attempts...
Expert: San Antonio’s violent crime hotspot initiative will need strong oversight to avoid overpolicing
San Antonio City Council will be briefed on a three-year violent crime reduction plan Wednesday including a “hotspot” initiative that sends extra officers to small geographic parts of town experiencing increased violent crime. The council briefing comes less than a week after video was released showing five Memphis,...
Once the insurgent, McKee-Rodriguez is still critiquing the city while seeking a second term
Near the end of a City Council briefing on the San Antonio Police Department’s strategy to combat violent crime, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez was about to turn over the microphone to a colleague when he suddenly changed his mind. “You know what — no.” He went on to add his sharpest...
The 10 most disruptive areas of research happening in San Antonio
Texas is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. Across the country, governments and thought leaders look to recreate the success that the Lone Star state has long enjoyed thanks to its business-forward mindset and “shake it up” attitude. As Texas looks to the future, it is well...
‘All Aboard’: Grand opening to set the stage for updated Espee music venue
When the former Sunset Station rebranded as The Espee in late 2019, it embraced not only the “S” and “P” of its St. Paul Square home, but the venue’s history as a mid-route hub of the Southern Pacific railroad, once affectionately nicknamed the “Espee.”
