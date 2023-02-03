ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Offline power substation, water woes and tree damage cause headaches in Fair Oaks Ranch

Fair Oaks Ranch residents, thousands of whom lost power Wednesday night, came close to having to boil their water as well. Transmission lines owned by a neighboring utility slowed CPS Energy’s ability to restore power to the municipality of roughly 10,500 people, which was forced to issue a water conservation notice because a water pumping station lost power.
FAIR OAKS RANCH, TX
San Antonio Report

CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years

CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio woman recalls her role in 1960 Woolworth sit-in to desegregate lunch counters

Cheryl Wyatt was 13 years old when she skipped school and took the bus downtown with a friend to the Woolworth store in Alamo Plaza. It was March 16, 1960 — a Wednesday, Wyatt recalls, when her school cafeteria would be serving enchiladas for lunch. But local church pastors had organized a sit-in to protest segregation and she wanted to be there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts

Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Immersive Opera San Antonio production raises a toast to tango

To experience the authentic passion of tango in a seedy red-light district of Buenos Aires, you don’t have to make an overseas trip, thanks to Opera San Antonio. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts resident company will transform the Carlos Alvarez Theater into a functioning cocktail bar for an immersive performance of María de Buenos Aires, a 1968 two-act opera by Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla and Uruguayan poet Horacio Ferrer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
