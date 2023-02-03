EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO