Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
MLive.com
4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes A.J. Hoggard can spark late-season run
NEW YORK – Michigan State has seen A.J. Hoggard at his best this year, when the junior point guard went more than a month while barely turning the ball over and had the Spartans’ offense operating at a high level. For the Spartans to break out of a...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, fighting for its season, takes a rivalry win and moves on
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed before the question was finished. His Michigan team had just defeated Ohio State on Sunday, 77-69, for a second straight win that improved the Wolverines’ record to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. The head coach was asked if he’d discussed...
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win
ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
MLive.com
Michigan State still searching to solve offensive woes after loss to Rutgers
NEW YORK – Michigan State went into its five-day break from games last week with one item clearly atop its agenda: improving its lagging offense. It came out of it that five-day break on Saturday with one of its worst offensive performances of the season and plenty of questions about how to jumpstart its scoring as it fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (2/5/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for a winning streak for the first time in a month against a Big Ten rival. The Wolverines host a slumping Ohio State squad on Sunday afternoon to start a three-game homestand. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) | Paramount+. Michigan bounced back from a...
WILX-TV
Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes to rise from crowded Big Ten with win over Rutgers at MSG
EAST LANSING – Here’s what’s at stake for Michigan State as it heads to Madison Square Garden for a Saturday game against Rutgers (noon, FOX). Win and the Spartans are in a tie for third in the conference standings with a chance to be in second place before the end of the day.
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has another big scoring night in EMU’s OT thriller with Ball State
Emoni Bates had another hot scoring night for Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team on Friday night. The Ypsilanti native scored a game-high 35 points, though in defeat as the Eagles saw their two-game win streak end, 91-90, to Ball State in overtime. Bates notched his fourth 30-point game of...
MLive.com
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll continues with 12 student-athletes nominated for the fan poll for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like until the poll closes at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
Grand Blanc turns much-anticipated showdown with Davison into a blowout
GRAND BLANC, MI – The much-anticipated boys basketball showdown between two of the Flint-area’s top teams never materialized Friday night.
