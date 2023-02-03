ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win

ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State still searching to solve offensive woes after loss to Rutgers

NEW YORK – Michigan State went into its five-day break from games last week with one item clearly atop its agenda: improving its lagging offense. It came out of it that five-day break on Saturday with one of its worst offensive performances of the season and plenty of questions about how to jumpstart its scoring as it fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy