PennLive.com
How to watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 10 premiere: Time, channel, free live stream
USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” is back for season 10, which will premier Monday, February 6 at 9 p.m. “Chrisley’s Knows Best” follows the lives of Todd Chrisley and his family, who live in the Nashville, TN area. The first episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” is titled ‘Renovation Frustration Part 1′ and will feature a similar cast as of the previous season, which includes, Julie, Chase, Chloe, Todd, Grayson, Savannah and Nanny Faye.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
How to watch ‘The Bachelor’ tonight (2/6/23): FREE live stream, time, channel
“The Bachelor” Zach Shallcross has already eliminated 13 of his roster of 30 women. Shallcross will continue his journey to find love on “The Bachelor” at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, on ABC. LIVE STREAM: ABC on fuboTV (free trial) In the first week of season 27,...
