Jim Jordan issues first subpoenas targeting Biden administration's response to school board threats
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday subpoenaed the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Department of Education for documents as part of its investigation into whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Biden under scrutiny: House Republicans gear up investigations of the president
Newly empowered House Republicans are engaged in a plethora of probes of President Joe Biden and his allies. What to expect as hearings ramp up.
Vox
Republicans struggle to get their act together for a debt limit deal
Republicans and Democrats are no closer to reaching a deal on the debt ceiling as the country grows ever nearer to default, potentially sparking a global economic catastrophe. But while Republicans say they won’t increase the limit without concessions like spending cuts, they don’t have a unified proposal for what that would look like — nor a particularly strong negotiating position given that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is the one doing the negotiating.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
WCNC
Where is the Chinese balloon going next?
ARKANSAS, USA — A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted flying across the skies in the United States. While the U.S. government has been tracking it, reports have the balloon spotted over Montana on Feb. 2, and over the central states on Feb. 3, and even as close as Missouri.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
Are Social Security Benefit Cuts Really "Off the Table?" Here's What History Suggests
Despite Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy assuring Americans that Social Security spending cuts aren't in the cards, historic precedent shows otherwise.
What are the leash laws in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
WCNC
U.S. downs Chinese balloon after reported sightings across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters to recover debris...
Huntersville teacher receives prestigious award from Gov. Roy Cooper
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County teacher was one of five North Carolina educators who received a big honor from Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Alicia Moss, a teacher at J.M. Alexander Middle School in Huntersville, was one of five teachers statewide who received the Governor's Educator Discovery Award. The award is a stipend of up to $1,000 awarded to public and charter school teachers to pursue a professional development experience of their choosing.
Koch-backed group AFP ready to back new Republican candidate
Feb 5 (Reuters) - A political advocacy group backed by billionaire businessman Charles Koch is preparing to get involved in the primaries for the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, saying it wanted to back a candidate who could "lead the country forward", a memo released on Sunday said.
WBTV
Biden Administration public health expert is coming to Livingstone College Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A member of the Biden Administration whose work is dedicated to bridging racial gaps in healthcare and within the COVID-19 crisis will visit Livingstone College this week. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, appointed by President Biden to chair the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will visit the...
Joe Manchin feels the heat in West Virginia
Get ready for one of the messiest statewide campaigns in recent West Virginia history — whether or not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) runs for re-election. Why it matters: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would pose the biggest Republican threat Manchin has faced in his 12-year Senate career. Justice,...
