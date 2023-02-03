ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vox

Republicans struggle to get their act together for a debt limit deal

Republicans and Democrats are no closer to reaching a deal on the debt ceiling as the country grows ever nearer to default, potentially sparking a global economic catastrophe. But while Republicans say they won’t increase the limit without concessions like spending cuts, they don’t have a unified proposal for what that would look like — nor a particularly strong negotiating position given that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is the one doing the negotiating.
OHIO STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
WCNC

Where is the Chinese balloon going next?

ARKANSAS, USA — A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted flying across the skies in the United States. While the U.S. government has been tracking it, reports have the balloon spotted over Montana on Feb. 2, and over the central states on Feb. 3, and even as close as Missouri.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCNC

What are the leash laws in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

U.S. downs Chinese balloon after reported sightings across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters to recover debris...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Huntersville teacher receives prestigious award from Gov. Roy Cooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County teacher was one of five North Carolina educators who received a big honor from Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Alicia Moss, a teacher at J.M. Alexander Middle School in Huntersville, was one of five teachers statewide who received the Governor's Educator Discovery Award. The award is a stipend of up to $1,000 awarded to public and charter school teachers to pursue a professional development experience of their choosing.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Reuters

Koch-backed group AFP ready to back new Republican candidate

Feb 5 (Reuters) - A political advocacy group backed by billionaire businessman Charles Koch is preparing to get involved in the primaries for the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, saying it wanted to back a candidate who could "lead the country forward", a memo released on Sunday said.
Axios

Joe Manchin feels the heat in West Virginia

Get ready for one of the messiest statewide campaigns in recent West Virginia history — whether or not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) runs for re-election. Why it matters: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would pose the biggest Republican threat Manchin has faced in his 12-year Senate career. Justice,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy