New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Related
esuwarriors.com
Defense Leads Women’s Basketball to Road Win at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG – Led by a strong defensive effort that forced a season-high 27 turnovers, the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team recorded a 52-42 victory over Bloomsburg on Monday night at Nelson Field House. The Warriors revenged their loss to Bloomsburg from earlier in the season, pushing their record...
esuwarriors.com
Balanced Warriors Pull Away in Second Half for Season Sweep of Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Led by six double-figure scorers, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team picked up its third consecutive win with a 96-74 win over Bloomsburg on Monday night inside Nelson Fieldhouse. The Warriors (18-5, 12-5 PSAC) pick up its third consecutive victory and remain tied with Lock...
esuwarriors.com
Men’s Track & Field Wins Eight Events at 23rd Annual DeSchriver Invitational
EAST STROUDSBURG – Hosting the 23rd Annual DeSchriver Invitational, the East Stroudsburg University men's track & field team won eight events on Sunday inside Koehler Fieldhouse and Zimbar Gymnasium. Taking first-place in their respective events was Caleb Carney (55m hurdles), Tyler Boone (400m), Alejandro Paez (600m), Emmanuel Gitonga (1000m),...
esuwarriors.com
Thompson Sets School Record, Warriors Win Three Events at 23rd Annual DeSchriver Invitational
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University women's track and field team set a school record in the 55m dash and captured a trio of first-place finishes as the Warriors hosted the 23rd Annual DeSchriver Invitational on Sunday at Koehler Fieldhouse and Zimbar Gymnasium. The highlight of the day...
esuwarriors.com
McAliley, Defense Leads Warriors Past First-Place Shippensburg for Season Sweep
EAST STROUDSBURG – In a pivotal PSAC matchup, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team used a 20-5 run late to defeat first-place Shippensburg, 65-52, on Saturday afternoon in a raucous Koehler Fieldhouse. With the win, the Warriors (17-5, 11-4 PSAC) pick up a season-sweep of the Raiders (13-8,...
esuwarriors.com
ESU Athletics to Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day on February 11
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University Department of Athletics is excited to announce “A Salute to Women's Sports” in honor of National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Saturday, February 11, inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The women’s basketball team will host Millersville at 1:00 p.m. as...
esuwarriors.com
ESU Swimming Wraps Up Regular Season with Tri-Match against Felician, Kutztown
EAST STROUDSBURG – In the final meet before the PSAC Championships, the East Stroudsburg University swimming team fell to Kutztown (165-74) and Felician (144.5-86.5) in a tri-match at Koehler Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Notables. Naihomy Garcia picked up a victory in the 100-yd butterfly, posting a time of 1:04.62.
