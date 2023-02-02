ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Defense Leads Women’s Basketball to Road Win at Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG – Led by a strong defensive effort that forced a season-high 27 turnovers, the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team recorded a 52-42 victory over Bloomsburg on Monday night at Nelson Field House. The Warriors revenged their loss to Bloomsburg from earlier in the season, pushing their record...
Balanced Warriors Pull Away in Second Half for Season Sweep of Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Led by six double-figure scorers, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team picked up its third consecutive win with a 96-74 win over Bloomsburg on Monday night inside Nelson Fieldhouse. The Warriors (18-5, 12-5 PSAC) pick up its third consecutive victory and remain tied with Lock...
Men’s Track & Field Wins Eight Events at 23rd Annual DeSchriver Invitational

EAST STROUDSBURG – Hosting the 23rd Annual DeSchriver Invitational, the East Stroudsburg University men's track & field team won eight events on Sunday inside Koehler Fieldhouse and Zimbar Gymnasium. Taking first-place in their respective events was Caleb Carney (55m hurdles), Tyler Boone (400m), Alejandro Paez (600m), Emmanuel Gitonga (1000m),...
ESU Swimming Wraps Up Regular Season with Tri-Match against Felician, Kutztown

EAST STROUDSBURG – In the final meet before the PSAC Championships, the East Stroudsburg University swimming team fell to Kutztown (165-74) and Felician (144.5-86.5) in a tri-match at Koehler Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Notables. Naihomy Garcia picked up a victory in the 100-yd butterfly, posting a time of 1:04.62.
