Sussex County, NJ

OnlyInYourState

This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen

There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
CBS New York

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY -- The massive Powerball jackpot just got even bigger. No one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, but there was a $1 million ticket sold in New Jersey. The winning numbers are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10. The jackpot is now an estimated $747 million, the ninth-largest in U.S. history.The next drawing is Monday. 
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it

Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida

Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
Gizmodo

Mexico’s Maya Train Threatens Artifacts and Pristine Environments

Mexico’s government is building a new train project that could have big economic benefits, but the tracks are going to be laid at the expense of fragile ecosystems and indigenous artifacts, alarming the country’s environmentalists. The train system, which is known as Tren Maya (or Maya Train), will...
Bridget Mulroy

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration Donates $3.9 Million to Help Households Pay Utility Bills

The contribution to the Affordable Housing Alliance's PAGE program aims to provide relief to low and moderate-income families in the state. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) has announced a contribution of $3.9 million to support low and moderate-income households in paying their utility bills. The contribution will be given to the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) for the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program every year.
Ricky

There are no laws prohibiting cannibalism in most states of the USA

Cannibalism is the act of consuming human meat and is a taboo in most cultures around the world. Shockingly, there are no federal laws in the USA that says that cannibalism is illegal. Idaho is the only state where there is a specific law against cannibalism. In all the other 49 US states, cannibalism is not illegal.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Salt Flat In The World

The world is home to a lot of unique biomes, some that defy the imagination. Among the strangest naturally occurring features of the earth is a region known as a salt flat. Salt flats, sometimes known as salt pans, are huge expanses of flat ground that are primarily covered in salt and other similar minerals, giving them a unique appearance. Today, we are going to discover the largest salt flat in the world, plus learn a little more about them. Let’s get started!
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Official Connecticut State Insect

Connecticut, one of the smallest states in the union, is home to numerous historical towns, quaint remote villages, and breathtakingly beautiful natural areas. Along with great places to visit, Connecticut is home to incredible flora and fauna. Today, we’re diving into Connecticut’s state insect! The official Connecticut state insect is the European mantis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
