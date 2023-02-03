Read full article on original website
Related
Enslaved people were kidnapped from all across Africa, rare look at DNA from colonial cemetery reveals
In 2013, South Carolinians made the unexpected discovery of a Colonial-era cemetery holding the remains of enslaved people. Now, a genetic analysis of some of these individuals reveals their origins.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
OnlyInYourState
This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen
There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made Public
January 31st was the mall’s last day of business. Remaining tenants must move out by February 15th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia.org and 13NewsNow.com.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY -- The massive Powerball jackpot just got even bigger. No one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, but there was a $1 million ticket sold in New Jersey. The winning numbers are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10. The jackpot is now an estimated $747 million, the ninth-largest in U.S. history.The next drawing is Monday.
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
Somebody in New Jersey is $4 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket
A penny saved might be a penny earned, but an extra dollar spent turned into an extra $3 million earned for a New Jersey lottery player. The January 31, 2023 Mega Millions drawing yielded one jackpot winner in another state, and a $1,000,000 second-prize winner in New Jersey.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida
Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
Gizmodo
Mexico’s Maya Train Threatens Artifacts and Pristine Environments
Mexico’s government is building a new train project that could have big economic benefits, but the tracks are going to be laid at the expense of fragile ecosystems and indigenous artifacts, alarming the country’s environmentalists. The train system, which is known as Tren Maya (or Maya Train), will...
This Western Pennsylvania Cryptid is Supposedly the Ugliest Animal in the World
Have you ever seen this thing?
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff Wants Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge to Become a World Heritage Site
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is launching a bipartisan push to make the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sen. Ossoff and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA-01) are urging the U.S. Interior Department to nominate the Okefenokee Refuge for the honor, a crucial step in getting considered by UNESCO.
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
Melissa Gorga moves into her spectacular new Franklin Lakes, NJ home
I want so badly not to care about where Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey lives. But at the same time, I can’t help it. For so many reasons, those ladies are so darn insane that you just can’t turn away. But in Gorga’s case, she actually is probably the classiest and the most “normal“ of the bunch.
New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration Donates $3.9 Million to Help Households Pay Utility Bills
The contribution to the Affordable Housing Alliance's PAGE program aims to provide relief to low and moderate-income families in the state. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) has announced a contribution of $3.9 million to support low and moderate-income households in paying their utility bills. The contribution will be given to the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) for the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program every year.
There are no laws prohibiting cannibalism in most states of the USA
Cannibalism is the act of consuming human meat and is a taboo in most cultures around the world. Shockingly, there are no federal laws in the USA that says that cannibalism is illegal. Idaho is the only state where there is a specific law against cannibalism. In all the other 49 US states, cannibalism is not illegal.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Salt Flat In The World
The world is home to a lot of unique biomes, some that defy the imagination. Among the strangest naturally occurring features of the earth is a region known as a salt flat. Salt flats, sometimes known as salt pans, are huge expanses of flat ground that are primarily covered in salt and other similar minerals, giving them a unique appearance. Today, we are going to discover the largest salt flat in the world, plus learn a little more about them. Let’s get started!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Official Connecticut State Insect
Connecticut, one of the smallest states in the union, is home to numerous historical towns, quaint remote villages, and breathtakingly beautiful natural areas. Along with great places to visit, Connecticut is home to incredible flora and fauna. Today, we’re diving into Connecticut’s state insect! The official Connecticut state insect is the European mantis.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0