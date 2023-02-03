Monster trucks and music: 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, kid-friendly events, art events, theatre plays, a boat show, comedy shows, book-signing, monster trucks and more.

Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show at the Central Bank Center





The Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation show will continue at the Central Bank Center through Feb. 5. The doors to the state’s premier outdoor event will be open on Feb. 3 and 4 from 19 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $5-12. 430 W Vine St. CentralBankCenter.com .

Kash Daniel and C. D. Howard, 6, of Carlisle hooked a fish on the simulator at the 2019 Kentucky Sport Boat and Recreation Show. Matt Goins

Comedian Jeremiah Watkins at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Jeremiah Watkins will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Feb. 3 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be at Comedy Off Broadway. Matt Misisco

Amadeus Lex concerts in Richmond and Lexington

Amadeus Lex will perform songs from the Ralph Vaughan Williams’s piano quintet and Claude Debussy’s piano trio at St. Mark Catholic Church in Richmond on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Both shows are free to attend. 608 W Main St, Richmond; and 180 E Maxwell St, Lexington. AmadeusLex.com .

Comedian Dusty Slay at the Lexington Opera House

Comedians Dusty Slay, Brian Bates and Aaron Weber will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

The Cadillac Three concert at Manchester Music Hall

Country rock trio The Cadillac Three are bringing “The Bandana Tour” to Manchester Music Hall on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. with support from Riley Thomas. Tickets are $30. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com .

Bass and Bluegrass concerts at The Burl

The Burl will be rocking all weekend with a bass bash on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. featuring Deadboy, Slick N Roll and more ($10) and the jammy bluegrass of Dark Moon Hollow and Vezl on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ($12). 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .

John Winn Miller book signing at Joseph-Beth Booksellers

Award-winning investigative reporter John Winn Miller will host a book signing for “The Hunt for the Peggy C: A World War II Maritime Thriller” at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. Preceding the signing will be an interview with Miller about the book led by former Herald-Leader journalist Tom Eblen. The event is free to attend. 161 Lexington Green Cir #B. JosephBeth.com .

Monster Truck Wars at Alltech Arena

Monster Truck Wars, America’s wildest monster truck show, comes to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena on Feb. 4 at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. MonsterTrucks.fun .

Valentine Candle Making Workshop at Poppy & Pomelo

Make your very own Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day candle during a workshop at Poppy & Pomelo inside Greyline Station on Feb. 5 from 2-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $57 and include all the supplies needed to make your 12 oz candle along with two cocktails from Old North Bar. 101 W Loudon Ave. PoppyAndPomelo.com .

Papa Roach concert at Rupp Arena

“The Rockzilla Tour” featuring Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate will be at Rupp Arena on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $53. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com .