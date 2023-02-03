ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Monster trucks and music: 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

By Matt Wickstrom
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0wQQ_0kbDGGcD00

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, kid-friendly events, art events, theatre plays, a boat show, comedy shows, book-signing, monster trucks and more.

Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show at the Central Bank Center

The Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation show will continue at the Central Bank Center through Feb. 5. The doors to the state’s premier outdoor event will be open on Feb. 3 and 4 from 19 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $5-12. 430 W Vine St. CentralBankCenter.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGQ7L_0kbDGGcD00
Kash Daniel and C. D. Howard, 6, of Carlisle hooked a fish on the simulator at the 2019 Kentucky Sport Boat and Recreation Show. Matt Goins

Comedian Jeremiah Watkins at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Jeremiah Watkins will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Feb. 3 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOLpc_0kbDGGcD00
Comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be at Comedy Off Broadway. Matt Misisco

Amadeus Lex concerts in Richmond and Lexington

Amadeus Lex will perform songs from the Ralph Vaughan Williams’s piano quintet and Claude Debussy’s piano trio at St. Mark Catholic Church in Richmond on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Both shows are free to attend. 608 W Main St, Richmond; and 180 E Maxwell St, Lexington. AmadeusLex.com .

Comedian Dusty Slay at the Lexington Opera House

Comedians Dusty Slay, Brian Bates and Aaron Weber will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

The Cadillac Three concert at Manchester Music Hall

Country rock trio The Cadillac Three are bringing “The Bandana Tour” to Manchester Music Hall on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. with support from Riley Thomas. Tickets are $30. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com .

Bass and Bluegrass concerts at The Burl

The Burl will be rocking all weekend with a bass bash on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. featuring Deadboy, Slick N Roll and more ($10) and the jammy bluegrass of Dark Moon Hollow and Vezl on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ($12). 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .

John Winn Miller book signing at Joseph-Beth Booksellers

Award-winning investigative reporter John Winn Miller will host a book signing for “The Hunt for the Peggy C: A World War II Maritime Thriller” at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. Preceding the signing will be an interview with Miller about the book led by former Herald-Leader journalist Tom Eblen. The event is free to attend. 161 Lexington Green Cir #B. JosephBeth.com .

Monster Truck Wars at Alltech Arena

Monster Truck Wars, America’s wildest monster truck show, comes to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena on Feb. 4 at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. MonsterTrucks.fun .

Valentine Candle Making Workshop at Poppy & Pomelo

Make your very own Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day candle during a workshop at Poppy & Pomelo inside Greyline Station on Feb. 5 from 2-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $57 and include all the supplies needed to make your 12 oz candle along with two cocktails from Old North Bar. 101 W Loudon Ave. PoppyAndPomelo.com .

Papa Roach concert at Rupp Arena

“The Rockzilla Tour” featuring Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate will be at Rupp Arena on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $53. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChAJG_0kbDGGcD00
Papa Roach will be at Rupp Arena with “The Rockzilla Tour.” File photo

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Lexington

Seeking For the excellent hotel entire list in the Lexington city, you are in the exact place. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction link from your place, with Support Number, address, estimate people reviews, Website...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington gift boutique shares the love with a nearby nonprofit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington gift boutique is sharing the love with a nonprofit that’s very special to a lot of people, not just coffee lovers. Taking one step into McLeod’s Coffee House will instantly get you greeted by VIPs, referring to the people working here. Mcleod’s Coffee House is a nonprofit that wants to give everyone a chance, even if they have physical disabilities. Vladimir Stafford has found not only his job but his home here.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
475
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy