Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record when they do battle against a New Orleans Pelicans team without its best player. Unfortunately, LA might be without not one, not two, but all three of its highest scorers in the...
Tri-City Herald
Three Three-Team Mock Trade: Rozier + McDaniels Head to Contenders
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as teams now have less than 100 hours to make the moves that will shape the rest of their seasons. Some teams are looking to add to a championship-caliber roster for a title run, some are looking to retool with some new faces to get into a good spot, and some are looking to sell their valuable trade assets with an eye towards the future. In today's mock trade, I have one of each of those teams working together to achieve their goals.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Tri-City Herald
Kyrie Irving Trade Moves Mavericks’, Nets’ NBA Title Odds
It didn’t take long for Kyrie Irving’s trade request to come to fruition. The Nets’ guard asked to be dealt on Friday and by Sunday the front office had agreed to terms with the Mavericks. Brooklyn sent Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
Tri-City Herald
NBA roundup: Knicks rally from 21-point deficit to beat 76ers
Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Clippers’ Offer Included Mann, Kennard, More for Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. There were several bidders for the services of Irving, who became disenchanted with his situation in Brooklyn and...
Tri-City Herald
After Ending Losing Streak, Pelicans Look To Continue Recent Dominance Of Visiting Kings
"OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called 'two in a row.' And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a 'winning streak.' It has happened before." - Lou Brown, Major League. After three weeks without a victory, the New Orleans Pelicans finally put an end...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Trading For Kyrie Irving, Now Headed To Mavericks
Your Los Angeles Lakers may have just dodged a bullet!. Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving blew up the NBA's trade deadline week Friday when he demanded to be dealt away from a 31-21 club expected to contend for the title after contract extension talks melted down. The Lakers...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
