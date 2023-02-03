Read full article on original website
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett Are Back Together On Set Of The HBO Max Series ''And Just Like That''
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are finally back together again and reunited on the set of "And Just Like That!" Recently there were photos posted on social media getting fans excited. The post teases "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," on the "And Just Like That" Instagram account there are 5 first-time photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of the mega hit series Sex and the City. She responded "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in the comment section of the surprise post.
1923: [Spoiler] Confirmed to Return in Just-Announced Season 2
This just in: We know of at least one Dutton who’ll survive 1923‘s freshman season. On the heels of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 renewal Friday, series star Harrison Ford confirmed that he will, indeed, be in the sophomore run. Press PLAY on the video below to hear him announce the news to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today. Giddy up, y’all. Harrison Ford is not playing coy. The actor tells @SavannahGuthrie he’ll be there for second season of ‘1923,’ the Yellowstone prequel. pic.twitter.com/er1Gq54iUm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2023 Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford)...
Dolly Parton Says ‘SNL’ Appearance ‘Almost Killed Me’
Saturday Night Live brings in big stars from across the entertainment industry. And like her “goddaughter” Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton has taken the stage at 30 Rockefeller Center. The country artist and renowned philanthropist might be up for a challenge most of the time. But apparently, SNL was a bridge too far for her.
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
John Ritter: "Three's Company" TV Icon Died Much Too Soon
He was a comic genius of the small screen. He helped to bring back the "pratfall," and was praised by the legendary Lucille Ball in the process. His name was John Ritter, and according to Variety.com, he was only 54 years old in 2003 when he died from an undetected flaw in his heart called an aortic dissection.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon
Saturday Night Live quickly turned around a sketch that riffed on the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon earlier in the day Saturday, skewering the national obsession over suspected spy craft. Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Just hours after cable news covered the missile strike that sent the balloon into ocean waters off the coast of South Carolina, SNL...
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
The Last of Us: HBO shares unexpected update about episode 5
Viewers of The Last of Us are in for a treat thanks to the Super Bowl.On Sunday (5 February), the fourth instalment of the video game adaptation was released on HBO, with the episode following the next morning in the UK on Sky and NOW.When the episode ended, it was then revealed that US fans will have less time to wait than usual.Instead of having a full week wait in between episode four and five, viewers will be waiting just five days.The Last of Us’s fifth episode will be released on HBO Max two days early, seemingly in an...
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
The Last of Us episode 4: The biggest changes between the HBO show and the PlayStation game
From new character Kathleen to Ellie's history, we delve into the differences between the Naughty Dog hit and the small screen adaptation
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Will Premiere Early on HBO Max
Fans of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will get to see them early next week if they're subscribed to HBO Max. The Last of Us will premiere Episode 5 two days early on Friday, February 10 exclusively on the streamer and HBO On Demand before airing on the linear network at its usual time on Sunday, February 12.
