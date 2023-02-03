ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corey Richardson II
3d ago

"We want to make sure everyone is getting an affordable rate". how is a nearly 30% increase giving everyone an affordable rate? that's not helping people.

Related
WNCT

Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
iredellfreenews.com

NCDOR begins accepting individual income tax returns for 2022

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue on Thursday officially opened the 2023 individual income tax season and began downloading 2022 returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will now receive acknowledgements. As it began accepting returns, NCDOR reminded taxpayers that it will be early March before returns will...
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises

Duke Energy, a large utility that serves 1.6 million customers in a territory around the Carolinas, is adjusting its renewable energy buildout strategy. As one program beneficial to homeowner utility bill savings phases out, another program serving large corporate customers is expanded. In North Carolina, Duke has awarded the final...
