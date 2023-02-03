ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

manninglive.com

Several Manning High students set to sign

Several Manning High School football players will sign to further their football and academic careers at four-year institutions. MHS signing day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. in the MHS media center. Manning High School Athletic Director, Marion Lewis, stated, “This is always a joyous time...
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Look up

Many manninglive followers and readers of the Manning Times. submitted photos Saturday of the supposed ‘Chinese Spy Balloon’ as it drifted over Clarendon County.
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
CAMDEN, SC
walterborolive.com

Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage

Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

