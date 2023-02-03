Read full article on original website
Related
Philip Simmons HS basketball team manager takes the court
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The manager of a junior varsity boys basketball team at a Berkeley County school had a chance to play in Friday night’s game. Carson Watters is a freshman at Philip Simmons High School. It’s a moment that changed Carson Watters’s life forever. Carson is the JV team’s manager, but Friday […]
manninglive.com
Several Manning High students set to sign
Several Manning High School football players will sign to further their football and academic careers at four-year institutions. MHS signing day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. in the MHS media center. Manning High School Athletic Director, Marion Lewis, stated, “This is always a joyous time...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys defeat Dreher to spoil Blue Devil senior night
Orangeburg-Wilkinson came into Dreher’s gym and played spoiler in the final home game for the Blue Devils' seniors, winning 48-35. It was a low-scoring defensive contest between Dreher and the Bruins. Turnovers and missed shots often occurred for both teams. “Got outside of what we are supposed ...
Three Takeaways From Gamecocks Win Over UConn
Dawn Staley and South Carolina's win against the UConn Huskies validated multiple things.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Reaction: Gamecocks Getting Do-It-All Playmaker In Mazeo Bennett
Mazeo Bennett brings both athleticism and a skillset that will allow him to impact games in multiple ways for South Carolina's Football program.
Gamecocks Take On Huskies In National Championship Rematch
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks' travel to Connecticut to face off against the No. 5 ranked UConn Huskies.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
manninglive.com
Look up
Many manninglive followers and readers of the Manning Times. submitted photos Saturday of the supposed ‘Chinese Spy Balloon’ as it drifted over Clarendon County.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
WLTX.com
Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
walterborolive.com
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
Comments / 0