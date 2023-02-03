Au Jus! Two new Portillo’s locations coming to North Texas later this year

North Texas is taking another dip into Chicago-style food with two new Portillo’s locations set to open later this year.

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-inspired food from Italian beef sandwiches, to dressed up hot dogs. The first Texas Portillo’s location opened in The Colony just over two weeks ago on Jan. 18.

The company announced Thursday that two new Portillo’s locations will open in Arlington at 4200 South Cooper St. and in Allen at 1955 Central Expressway N. Both locations are expected to open later this year.

In addition to the two new spots, a Fort Worth location is in the works at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway. No official word has been announced on when the Fort Worth location will open

“Texas fans have come from near and far to enjoy Portillo’s in The Colony. We’re so thankful, and we’ve loved serving fans from across the beautiful state of Texas since opening in January,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said. “We’re thrilled to be expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing our unrivaled Chicago street food to even more fans and newcomers in the bustling cities of Allen and Arlington.”

The 7,800 square-foot Arlington location will be across the street from The Parks Mall at Arlington on the busy South Cooper Street. Designed with Portillo’s garage-style theme, the restaurant will hold seating for over 180 diners as well as a double drive-thru lane.

Like the Arlington spot, the Allen location will be near the Allen Premium Outlets, another large shopping area in the city. The 7,700-square-foot Allen restaurant will also feature the retro garage theme Portillo’s is known for, plus seating for 170 diners inside, outdoor patio space and double drive-thru lanes.

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois. Over five decades later, Portillo’s has grown to over 70 restaurants across 10 states.

The restaurant is known for its Chicago-style hot dog with mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, pickle and sport peppers.

Other menu items include an Italian beef sandwich that comes with gravy made from the roast drippings, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and chocolate cake shakes.