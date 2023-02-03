Read full article on original website
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Sporting News
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Monday NBA game
It didn't take the Nets long to find Kyrie Irving a new home. On Friday, news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade. Three days later, it was reported that Irving has been traded to Dallas where he'll team up with Luka Doncic. Irving is averaging 27.1 points,...
Sporting News
What time does NFL Pro Bowl start? TV schedule, channel to watch 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been overhauled this year, adding some intrigue to an event that had lost its luster over the past decade. Instead of playing a standard football game, players will compete in a series of skills challenges in Las Vegas before coming together for a flag football game.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade details: Mavericks acquire 8-time All-Star from Nets in blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving's time with the Nets has come to an end. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and Markieff Morris have been traded to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn. Also included in the deal are multiple future picks that...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Sporting News
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics' Latest Injury Report
Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess that's the good thing; it's not feeling as bad as it ...
Sporting News
How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream
Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
Sporting News
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
Sporting News
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
NESN
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Seals Atlantic All-Star Win With Slick Goals
It’s only right that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has some Boston Bruins flair. Entering the break with an NHL-best record of 39-7-5, the Bruins had three representatives in the event — head coach Jim Montgomery, goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward David Pastrnak. While Pastrnak stole the show...
Sporting News
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for 76ers vs. Knicks
The 76ers are coming off a 137-125 win over the Spurs as they march into Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks. James Harden struggled for energy in San Antonio, saying “tonight was one of those games where it was difficult to get up,” but the 76ers still made light work of the Spurs.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade opens door for Josh Green to take on bigger role with Mavericks
Ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick in exchange for the eight-time All-Star, Dallas pairs Luka Doncic with another elite-level scorer, forming a new Western Conference powerhouse duo.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors stirred up by LeBron James, Magic Johnson tweets
Just when it seemed like everything was back on track in Brooklyn, another trade request took the train off the rails. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Nets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple sources.
Sporting News
LeBron James gets introspective on Twitter following Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: 'Maybe It's Me'
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. LeBron James generally has a pleasant demeanor on social media, choosing to focus on the positive and drown out the noise. But after Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks from the Nets on Sunday, James seemed to tweet a moment of introspection.
Sporting News
Taking stock in Duke, North Carolina 2023 NBA Draft prospects ahead of Tobacco Road rivalry game
One of the best rivalries in sports is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 — even if Duke and North Carolina fans aren't as excited as they anticipated. The first Battle for Tobacco Road of the year doesn't have the same hype as it may have prior to the start of the season, with both schools falling out of the Top 25 before their first meeting.
