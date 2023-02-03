After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.

