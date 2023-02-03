ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Do List: Run Show in Boston; Amesbury Winterfest; Canton marketplace

By Jordyn Jagolinzer
 3 days ago

BOSTON – It's going to be a bitterly cold weekend in Boston. If you don't plan on just hunkering down, there's still plenty going on.

THE RUN SHOW USA

At the Hynes Convention Center, more than 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the brand new Run Show USA.

Whether you are a seasoned runner or you're attempting your first 5k, this event is for everyone.

Among the many speakers will be 10-time Olympian Carl Lewis.

More than 100 running brands will be featured at the event, which runs Saturday and Sunday.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Hynes Convention Center
Cost: $15 (Free under 16 years old)

AMESBURY WINTERFEST

It's a weekend full of winter fun in Amesbury, where it's Winterfest .

A collection of events showcasing all of the fun activities Amesbury has to offer, the weekend's events include live music, craft workshops, a dance and karaoke party Saturday night and a winter farmers market Sunday afternoon.

When: February 3-5
Where: Various Amesbury locations
Cost: Free

MAKER'S MARKETPLACE

You can also head to Canton for a craft and artisan fair featuring local vendors.

The Canton Maker's Marketplace is Sunday and is free for all shoppers.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 28 Draper Lane, Canton
Cost: Free

