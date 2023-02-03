Read full article on original website
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
Chad Gable On Former Partner Jason Jordan Becoming A Producer
In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, current WWE Superstar Chad Gable opined about his one-time tag team partner Jason Jordan and his switch from in-ring performer to producer. Jordan took on the new role after suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2018. Gable said, courtesy of 411mania.com:. “So Jason,...
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
Tony Khan Talks About How Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Came Together
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke recently about the Jay Briscoe tribute show that came together on AEW Dynamite. The show aired on January 25th, which would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. The episode closed with a match featuring Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Appearing on the Mark...
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Booker T Discusses Ivy Nile’s Involvement With R.O.W. Show
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE NXT are allowing Ivy Nile to compete for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion at an upcoming event. Her appearance is said to be a one-off, and if it goes well, NXT might consider allowing talent to perform in other independent promotions.
Candice LeRae Says ‘Freak Accident’ Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year
During a recent appearance on “The Sam Laprade Show,” Candice LeRae opened up about a ‘freak accident’ that kept her out of action for almost all of last year. She said,. “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Vickie Guerrero Honored Ahead Of AEW’s El Paso, TX Dynamite Debut Tomorrow
Ahead of AEW’s first-ever episode of Dynamite to air from El Paso, Texas, the city has honored both the company and Vickie Guerrero. Taking to her Twitter page to announce the news, Guerrero said the following:. “Today is incredible! @elpasocountytx proclaimed a resolution by naming Monday February 6, 2023...
Tony Khan: ‘We’re On A Good Pace To Make A Very Lucrative Deal For The AEW Media Rights’
Tony Khan talked about the growth and future of the promotion in a recent interview with Uproxx. The AEW President also talked about how he expects the company to receive an increase in revenue from their next media rights deal. AEW’s current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery expires in 2024.
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
Wes Lee Would Like To Be More Technical In The Ring
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is looking to become a more technical wrestler. Lee recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about becoming a wrestler in the vein of Dean Malenko or Eddie Guerrero. He also gave credit to his coaches for helping him develop that set of skills.
Mixed Tag Team Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Edge and Finn Balor are looking to end their war once and for all with a mixed tag-team match later this month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. At last October’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Balor defeated Edge in an I-Quit match after threatening to conchairto Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, forcing Edge to quit.
Backstage News On Why WWE Booked RAW Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view...
MJF Defends Zachary Wentz, Says He Isn’t Antisemitic
AEW World Champion MJF took to social media today to defend Zachary Wentz, the wrestler formerly known as Nash Carter. Carter was released from WWE NXT last April following allegations of abuse by his wife Kimber Lee. Lee also shared a photo of Wentz in a Hitler-style mustache and mimicking a Nazi salute. The photo was the reason given for Wentz’ release at the time.
Action Andretti Reveals His Influences, Who He Goes To For Advice
As a recent guest of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Action Andretti opened up about his influences and who he goes to for advice in AEW. He also discussed being able to quit his jobs to focus on being a full-time wrestler. You can check out some highlights from...
Booker T Thinks WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Will Be The Last Time Fans See Him In The Ring
Booker T said on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast that his in-ring days are likely over following his surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. He noted that the match was probably the last time he would be in the ring. “I’m gonna tell you...
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
