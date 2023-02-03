Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Talks About How Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Came Together
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke recently about the Jay Briscoe tribute show that came together on AEW Dynamite. The show aired on January 25th, which would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. The episode closed with a match featuring Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Appearing on the Mark...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says ‘Freak Accident’ Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year
During a recent appearance on “The Sam Laprade Show,” Candice LeRae opened up about a ‘freak accident’ that kept her out of action for almost all of last year. She said,. “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Discusses Sami Zayn’s Babyface Turn At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
At the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. This was after Reigns asked Zayn to assault a beaten Kevin Owens with the weapon. The turn came after weeks of dissension in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Confirms Appearance In Upcoming Von Erich Film
Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a recent guest on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where the controversial wrestler discussed a wide range of topics related to his career. One area touched upon was The Iron Claw, the upcoming motion picture about the legendary Von...
ewrestlingnews.com
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maven Talks Chelsea Green’s Quick 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
During a recent K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing, former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven commented on last month’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On the topic of Chelsea Green’s surprise return at the event and quick exit from the women’s Rumble, Maven explained that he loved the booking of the angle. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke
As we previously noted here on eWn, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a ‘medical episode’ while at his Florida condo on Monday. WMC Action News 5, a Memphis, Tennessee television station, is reporting that Lawler is recovering after suffering...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Lauds John Cena, Calls Him The G.O.A.T.
Seth Rollins and John Cena have clashed in some memorable feuds over the years, but these days, Rollins has nothing but kind words for his longtime rival. “The Visionary” sat down with Pro Wrestling Illustrated in a recent interview. Rollins praised Cena as the greatest of all time, and talked about Cena being the WWE 2K23 cover star this year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why WWE Booked RAW Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Thinks WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Will Be The Last Time Fans See Him In The Ring
Booker T said on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast that his in-ring days are likely over following his surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. He noted that the match was probably the last time he would be in the ring. “I’m gonna tell you...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/6/23)
WWE invades the Amway Center in Orlando, FL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. – Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan: ‘We’re On A Good Pace To Make A Very Lucrative Deal For The AEW Media Rights’
Tony Khan talked about the growth and future of the promotion in a recent interview with Uproxx. The AEW President also talked about how he expects the company to receive an increase in revenue from their next media rights deal. AEW’s current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery expires in 2024.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Says It Would Be Special To Have Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and during the interview, he was asked about the idea of having his brother and AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes there to celebrate a potential title win. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (2/6/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese...
Comments / 0